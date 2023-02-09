Pheelz, First ever African artist to perform at Brooklyn Net Games

Nigerian singer-producer, Pheelz, is the first ever African artist to perform at the Brooklyn Net games.

The last Brooklyn Nets basketball game was held yesterday, February 8, 2023, between the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns, ending with results of 112 – 116 (with the Phoenix Suns winning the match). The 19,000-capacity Barclays Center was full of fans who came out to support their favourite teams and cross their fingers in hopes that they wore the right jersey colour.

Midway through the match, singer-producer, Pheelz, came out to perform his hit record Finesse, much to the delight of fans who were present at the game.

A viral video shows excited fans, singing along, vibing and having an all-around good time as Pheelz delivered an exhilarating performance. He also took to his Instagram to post pictures of himself at the game and captioned it “Pheelz Good Out in a Few days. Get ready Triibe ”

Pheelz is clearly the man of the hour and seems to have hit the ground running with his singing career. He has delivered back-to-back hits and always leaves his fans wanting more. Earlier in the year, he released a hot single, Stand by You, in anticipation of his sophomore EP “Pheelz Good” which is set to drop tomorrow, Friday, February 10, 2023.

He recently teased another song, “Ewele” off his upcoming EP on Twitter. And encouraged his fans to learn the chant from the song in anticipation of the project.

“I need all the members of the Triibe to learn this chant . Cos we gonna be screaming our Lungs out when Pheelz Good Drops.

This one is called – EWELE ”

If any of these teasers are anything to go by, all Pheelz fans out there can be assured that they are in for a nice treat.

