Pheelz Mr. Producer: Money is secondary when it comes to my art, creativity

In this chat with MUTIAT LAWORE

Phillip Kayode Moses better known as Pheelz Mr. Producer is one creative that has distinguished himself in the music industry; over the years the Audio Engineer and record producer has created some of the best music Nigeria has to offer with acts like Olamide , Lil Kesh, Davido, Wizkid, Seyi Shay, Vector, among others. In this chat with MUTIAT LAWORE, the Finesse crooner spoke on being an artiste and a producer, global acceptance of Nigerian music, vision for music among others. Excerpts:

 

 

 

You had an amazing 2022 with good music to your name; what are we to expect in 2023?

 

2023 will be tours, more music, and God willing, an album. I just want to meet all the fans around the world and perform on different stages while making amazing music and art.

You started out as a producer with several hit songs to your credit; why the sudden switch to being an artiste?

It’s not really a switch for me because I’ve always been an artiste. I started as an artiste and I’m still an artiste. I just think I’m an artiste that produces as well and that’s the vibe. It’s not really a switch for me. This is who I’ve always been and this is who I’ll always be.

Was the pay as a producer back then when you started too small and that made you to consider being an artiste?

To be honest, it’s not really about the money and it was never about the money. It’s just about me trying to tell my own story the best way I know how. Money is always secondary when it comes to my art and creativity.

How lucrative has music production been for you?

It has been really lucrative, more than I actually expected. When you are doing something for the passion, the money doesn’t come to mind. So, when the money started coming in, it was really a surprise for me that such amount of money could be made out of something I do out of sheer passion.

Music production is something I’m passionate about and love doing, so it has really been lucrative for me because I’ve smiled to the bank a couple of times.

Tell us the inspiration behind your hit record, Finesse.

What’s the backstory and Did you envisage that the song will be widely accepted?

“Finesse” is a vibe that came to me. I was just in the studio recording with the producer, Michael. We didn’t plan on making a hit. We just wanted to make something that felt good to us and that feeling just transformed into what it became.

Shout out to the fans and God. I believe they are the main reason “Finesse” became a huge hit.

That’s the story basically. It’s not about me. I didn’t really get “Finesse” to where it is. It’s just God and the fans. To be honest, I didn’t. I just made the song I thought sounds nice to  me and the rest was just God.

 

You have worked with industry giants; who do you find difficult/ pleasant working with?

To be honest, I think I’m the most pleasant to work with. I love working with myself and being in my head while creating my own art. But Adekunle Gold is a close second.

As an artiste now; how will you describe your genre of music? I think it’s Afro-world. I think my sound is for the whole world and it has no boxes.

Primarily, what kind of music would you want to make?

My art has no direction. My art is art. That is how I see it and define it. I don’t like boxes. I don’t want to be boxed in by a genre or a style or a kind of music.

 

My art is my art. Whatever I create, I create. And I create a lot. Telling from my catalogue, you can tell that there are different sides of my vibe. So, yeah, I don’t like boxes and I don’t belong to one.

How difficult/ easy was your first time performance on stage? It was really easy to be honest because throughout my childhood, I had rehearsals and performed in church, so being in front of the crowd was not new to me. It was pretty easy. There was really nothing difficult about it.

What is your creative process like?

My creative process is a bit chaotic because I wear multiple hats when I create. I have my producer hat on, but while I am working on the beat, the hat of a songwriter would just kick in and I would leave the beat and just jump into that.

And then the hat of the artiste would kick in and I would record. So, it is an all-over-the-place process, but the music comes out nice at the end.

What has been the most defining or challenging record you have ever produced?

This is a tough one. I won’t say it is the most challenging, because I have made a lot of records; but one of the most challenging records I can remember would be Olamide’s Anifowoshe. The original sample used on that song was super-fast and I had to literally remove each word to fit the beat per minute (bpm) that I was working with.

Has music finally taken the place of producer from you? It’s the same thing. If I’m producing, I’m producing music. If I’m making music, I’m making music. As long as it’s music, I’m fine.

What’s your take on the global presence and dominance of Nigerian artistes?

It’s such a blessing. It’s a huge platform to be on. It’s crazy; it’s a lot of light shining on us. I for one am proud to be a part of the movement, part of the people championing the sound. It’s a blessing I don’t take for granted.

Any plan for an international collaboration? I’m always open to make music and collaborate, so we’ll see what God has in store for the boy.

What’s the vision for your music? My vision is to be the biggest artiste to ever come out of Nigeria, Africa. I want to be one of the biggest voices ever heard in the globe. That is where my music is going and that is where it will be.

