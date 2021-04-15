News

Philanthropist adopts 3 lions from Imo zoo

As a way of assisting government in conserving wildlife in the country, a philanthropist, Mr Innocent Onwubiko, has formally adopted three lions from the Imo Zoological Garden and Wildlife Park, Owerri. Speaking with journalists yestersday in Owerri, shortly after signing a oneyear Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the management of the park, Onwubiko said he decided to adopt the animals in order to support wildlife conservation in Nigeria.

He assured the park management that he will ensure that the animal are properly taking care until the end of the MoU. According to him, “I want to support Imo government to sustain the life of the lions because to feed lion is very expensive. “I am a lover of nature and this is one of the ways Onwubiko Foundation will show love to animals and promote wildlife conservation in the country,” he said.

Onwubiko thanked the Governor Hope Uzodinmma- led government for approving the adoption of the lions. He also stressed the need for the state government to upgrade the state facility to international standard. In his remark, the General Manager of the park, Mr. Francis Abioye, disclosed that the adoption followed the signing of a one-year MoU between the management and Onwubiko Foundation. He commended Onwubiko for showing interest in wildlife preservation. Abioye, added that: “This is the first time in the history of Imo state that an animal is adopted by an individual. “This arrangement will help to sustain the lifespan of the lions because they are special species, known as West African Lion.

