Philanthropist billionaire, Alafaa Kariboye-Igbo, empowers 300 youths with scholarships

Popular socialite, Alafaa Kariboye-Igbo, popularly known as ‘Oil Money’, has empowered 300 indigenes of Rivers and Lagos states with scholarships.

It went viral when Kariboye offered Ruben Odeni, a student in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, who pleaded for help and financial support, a university scholarship and employment.

To pick the 300 beneficiaries of the scholarship, the philanthropist put up a post where he offered to give financial assistance to students with good grades in the West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Kariboye-Igbo, who disclosed his plans for the students, an interview with newsmen, said that it had been part of him to assist young boys and girls achieve their goals.

Alafaa Kariboye-Igbo revealed that he will offer a scholarship to the young people to study and there will also be opportunity for them to work in any of his organisations.

“I am offering them a lifetime opportunity to go to school. I will see them through the university and if they want to do Masters abroad, I will make sure they are comfortable while going to school because, as I said earlier, that is the best we can do for them,” he said.

The philanthropist also used the opportunity to wish Muslim faithful a happy Eid-Fitri.