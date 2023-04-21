Metro & Crime

Philanthropist billionaire, Alafaa Kariboye-Igbo, empowers 300 youths with scholarships

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Popular socialite, Alafaa Kariboye-Igbo, popularly known as ‘Oil Money’, has empowered 300 indigenes of Rivers and Lagos states with scholarships.

It went viral when Kariboye offered Ruben Odeni, a student in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, who pleaded for help and financial support, a university scholarship and employment.

To pick the 300 beneficiaries of the scholarship, the philanthropist put up a post where he offered to give financial assistance to students with good grades in the West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Kariboye-Igbo, who disclosed his plans for the students, an interview with newsmen, said that it had been part of him to assist young boys and girls achieve their goals.

Alafaa Kariboye-Igbo revealed that he will offer a scholarship to the young people to study and there will also be opportunity for them to work in any of his organisations.

“I am offering them a lifetime opportunity to go to school. I will see them through the university and if they want to do Masters abroad, I will make sure they are comfortable while going to school because, as I said earlier, that is the best we can do for them,” he said.

The philanthropist also used the opportunity to wish Muslim faithful a happy Eid-Fitri.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Ogun: Police rescue eight from another baby factory

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Police have uncovered another suspected baby factory at Mowe in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State. The police had a few days ago rescued 10 captives, including pregnant girls and kids, from a baby factory in the same local government area. The two baby factories reportedly belonged to Mrs Florence Ogbonna, who is […]
Metro & Crime

POS Operator Buys Car, Sponsor People To Umrah With Millions Of Naira Mistakenly Sent To His Account

Posted on Author Mariam Adebukola

Alfa Rafiu who is a Point of Sale Operator (POS) was reportedly arrested in Ilorin, Kwara State for squandering the sum of 280m that was mistakenly sent to his bank account. New Telegraph learned that the suspect, who is a resident of the Akuji compound, Abayawo area in the Ilorin West local government area of […]
Metro & Crime

Iniebehe Effiong: Emmanuel’s aides tackle Falana over suit against Akwa Ibom CJ

Posted on Author Reporter

*Say it’s ploy to divert attention on pending defamation suit Tony Anichebe, Uyo Media Aides of Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State have tackled a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana (SAN) and 12 other lawyers for dragging the state’s Chief Judge, Justice Ekaette Obot to court for allegedly not releasing the certified true […]

Leave a Comment