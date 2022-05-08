Philanthropist boots Soludo’s employment driv

Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s call for individuals and corporate organizations to assist in empowerment and employment for Anambra State citizens especially the youth has received an unprecedented boost from an international consultant and indigene, Hon Emeka Ebo. Ebo, a top-rated successful public/private sector technocrat with proven track record in Nigeria and overseas said he was driven by urge to take as many youth as possible off Anambra streets via skills provision.

He has since established an agency under the aegis of Agricon Innovation Ltd which has gone round the state’s 21 councils, particularly the Idemili North and Idemili South Councils, to collate data on all unemployed eager trainable youths.

The training which covers different sectors of their choice has since kicked off for those already screened and data-based, at the agency’s Ogidi, Idemili North council headquarters office, near First Bank Plc, Oye-Olisa. Hon Ebo in an interview with journalists in Awka disclosed that agency’s headquarters was equipped with facilities and other appurtenances for no fewer than 30 trainees adequately per session.

According to him, the Agricon’s multifunctional Cooperative Society already has its app on the Google store for easy access to all interested citizens, irrespective of one’s location, time zone or schedule. “It gives broad dashboard information on a participant at the touch of a button at any time.

Once screened, every participant’s records would be uploaded. “This then avails the agency and or the state government instant picture of needy unemployed citizens of the state at any given time. It also enables access and control empowerment needs for persons dwelling in any particular location like Idemili North or Idemili South Council, with ease.”

Ebo, an internationally rated egghead who has been a consultant to the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), and Commissioner for African Affairs to the State of Maryland (USA) among many others, was also the Consultant to the Nigerian Senate committee under the distinguished chairmanship of Senator Attai Idoko. Hon Ebo is also the Chairman of Agricon Innovation Ltd, Abuja, organizers of annual Agribusiness Conference and Expo, an event which provides a platform that improves the exportation potentials of Nigerian farmers and agriprenuers through the provision of linkage opportunities with international markets and improved awareness of modern farming techniques.

He said that in line with Soludo vision, he has the passion to ensure that no youth would again be idle within the Idemili area in particular, and Anambra State anymore. He has accepted the call by the citizens to vie for the Federal House of Representatives seat for Idemili North/Idemili South Federal Constituency on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) so as to represent the area at the National Assembly.

The agency’s Director of Training, Mrs. Ngozi Okosa, training has commenced in earnest, and would cover areas including on solar energy as an alternative source to electricity, information communication technology (ICT) expertise, laptop/WiFi specialist, Google specialist, latest technology on bucket/land farming techniques for those dwelling in urban and rural areas but have limited land spaces.

Others are training for manufacturing of cosmetics, pomades, bleach, beads-making, clothes designs/patterns and head tie among others.

Mrs. Okosa also revealed that participants would be given start-up capital to kick off the effective application of all they learnt at the training. They would further be monitored and mentored to ensure they become employers of labour within a short space of time so as to achieve Governor Soludo’s employment drive for youths in the state.

