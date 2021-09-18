News

Philanthropist donates 2, 000 capacity church in Bayelsa

To advance the work of God, a philanthropist, Patrick Idiaghe, has built and donated a 2, 000 capacity church auditorium to Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church in Ovom Yenagoa Bayelsa State. Dedicating the church auditorium at the weekend, the Archbishop Catholic Diocese of Bomadi, Most Reverend Hyacinth Egbebo, called on other highly placed people in the society to do same.

The bishop described the church auditorium as a place that the Eucharist is being celebrated, adding that that the place should be kept holy. He said: “The church begins and ends with the Eucharist, God’s gift of His son to us like a mother feeding her own children by herself. Each time we come here, we have an added advantage and today we have dedicated it formally for the worship of God.

It is different from other churches that are not dedicated.’’ Also speaking, the state Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria and the parish priest in charge when the building started and now the parish priest of St. John’s Catholic Church Igbogene, Joseph Opelema, thanked the philanthropist, stating that the man was just passing when he saw the church and decided to come in. Father Opelema, who is also the Vicar General, Catholic Diocese of Bomadi, revealed that Idiaghe, who is from Edo State had promised to build churches for God immediately he attains 50 years and incidentally he chose St. Patrick’s Church Ovom.

