Philanthropist gives Anambra communities with medicare

Charles Nwanegbo Obi, has extended his poverty alleviation and interven-tion scheme to residents of two Anambra communities Chief Obi, who had a few months ago about four 400 youths of the 17 communities constituting the Idemili North and South Federal constituency vide a multimillion naira skill acquisition training/empow-erment told journalists that the gestures were his ways of appre-ciating God for his blessings and abundance.

The simultaneous pro-grammes were facilitated by Hon (Mrs.) Chinyere Ibezim under the Women/Girl-child Poverty Eradication Initiative platform.

Obi, popularly known as Iku-kuoma Idemili while address-ing beneficiaries during the flag off of the free medical outreach Saturday afternoon at the Uke Health Centre, expressed his happiness for the large turnout. He said that it gladdened his heart to put smiles on people’s faces through humanitarian gestures.

He promised to expand and sustain his ‘Ikukuoma Idemili Foundation’ to reach more peo-ple and to ensure that youths within Idemili area became fully engaged in worthwhile ventures to take care of their immediate families.

At the Uke outreach, Chief Obi doled out skills acquisition scholarship to a young girl, a na-tive of Umuoji who was in the area on a visit to a relation who recently put to bed. Also at the Umuoji Civic Centre, he special-ly recognized little Miss Chidalu Udegbe, from Dianokwu village who is a primary three pupil and gave her an undisclosed amount for her education.

The President General of Uke Development Union, Mr Peter Onyejegbu commended Chief Obi’s benevolent disposition and appealed to other well-endowed citizens to emulate him in the interest of the less privileged in the society. He prayed for more blessings for him.

