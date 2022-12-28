News

Philanthropist urges FG to hand over tertiary institutions to states

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola

A United States-based philanthropist, Peter Isola, yesterday urged the Federal Government to hand over its tertiary institutions to states for better management. Isola stated this at the Ikire campus of Osun State University (UNIOSUN), during the inauguration of the professorial suite he donated to the school. He advised the Federal Government to partner states or allow the state to fix tuition fees to provide a sound education for the students. He said: “I don’t want to disclose the amount expended on the project so as not to discourage others who want to donate to the school.

However, I am talking to people who are capable and blessed to donate this kind of structure to do more for schools. “The Federal government has too much in its hands. They should let go of some of the universities to the state. They have to return some of the institutions to the state and allow the state to fix the tuition and others. They can also partner.”

 

Our Reporters

