Philanthropist, veterans task journalists on professionalism

Participants at a lecture series of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Nasarawa State Council, have been challenged to be professional as the country goes in the 2023 general election. The challenge was thrown by various speakers who extensively spoke on different topics of interest as part of activities marking the chapel’s election held in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital, yesterday. Speaking on the topic; “The role of the media in the 2023 general election,” senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Nasarawa North, Danladi Halilu Envuluanza, said the media must look into its agenda-setting obligation to create a room for free, fair and non-violent election.”
