Philanthropy can be complex but its necessary to give – Oil Money Records CEO

Alafaa Kariboye-Igbo, better known as ‘Oil Money’ and the CEO of Oil Money Records, recently explained his motivation for helping people, claiming that the act of giving is not a burden but a source of joy to him.

Though he agreed that philanthropy is not easy but it is necessary to help people actualise their dreams.

“Philanthropy is truly complex, but I am aware that people face difficult choices and obstacles along the way, so I try to lend a hand and assist them to scale those hurdles of life and give impetus to their dreams.

“As a public figure, I receive thousands of messages daily. I do a lot of giveaways on Instagram and also privately respond to people who reach out to me for help. Still, I can hardly reply to everyone. So, very soon I will be unveiling a platform where the needy will be answered,” he said.

Oil Money, a multifaceted business mogul whose stock-in-trade include real estate, auto sales, oil and gas, and recently, music promotion, is ranked as number three among richest Nigerians in 2021 and has also featured prominently on Wikipedia’s Nigerian billionaires’ list for 2020 and 2021.

The Buguda, Rivers State-born defined by his uncommon altruism, explained the focus of his philanthropy thus: “I am focused on providing empowerment for young people, anything that will give young people leverages in life.”

Drawing from the lessons of his experience, Oil Money offered nuggets of advice for young people looking up to him as a role model.

“Always focus on your goal and dreams. Do not let anyone talk down on you,” he counselled.

Oil Money studied and graduated from the London University and is currently living in the UK with his family, further explained why he can hardly resist responding to appeals for assistance.

“I believe that any assistance I render to any person improves the lot of humanity in general,” he stated.

