News

Philippine court clears Nobel laureate journalist of tax evasion

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

A Philippine court has acquitted journalist Maria Ressa and news outlet Rappler of tax evasion, in a move hailed as a win for press freedom.

“Today, facts win, truth wins, justice wins,” said Ms Ressa, who if convicted could have been jailed up to 34 years, reports the BBC.

The Nobel laureate’s legal victory marks the end of a case that began in 2018.

Ms Ressa, who founded Rappler, has been the target of legal action launched by the Philippine government.

Under former leader Rodrigo Duterte, the Philippine government had accused Ms Ressa and Rappler of evading tax payments when it raised capital through its partnership with foreign investors.

Philippines’ justice department had said Rappler’s issuance of financial instruments, known as Philippine Depositary Receipts, to foreign investors Omidyar Network and North Base Media had generated taxable income worth 141.86m pesos (£2.1m; $2.58m) which it did not declare in 2015.

Ms Ressa and Rappler denied the charges and said the transactions involved legitimate financial mechanisms that do not generate taxable income.

In its decision, the Philippines’ Court of Tax Appeals said the prosecutors had failed to prove their guilt beyond reasonable doubt, and concluded that Ms Ressa and Rappler did not gain from the transactions, according to Rappler’s report on the verdict.

Speaking to reporters after the verdict, Ms Ressa hailed it as a victory for “every Filipino who has ever been unjustly accused”.

“These charges were politically motivated, they were incredible to us, a brazen abuse of power, and meant to stop journalists from doing their jobs. These cases are where capital markets, rule of law, and press freedom meet,” she said.

Ms Ressa’s lawyer Francis Lim said there could have been repercussions for other businesses seeking to raise capital if Philippine Depositary Receipts had been declared to be taxable income.

The Philippines’ National Union of Journalists said the tax evasion case reflected an increasing use of law for reprisal and intimidation against journalists and civil society.

“While colleagues similarly face legal challenges – from libel to made-up terrorism charges – in relation to their work, we take inspiration from this acquittal that if we stand up and hold the line, we can win,” the union said in a statement.

The Philippine government has repeatedly tried to shut down Rappler, which has done critical stories of Duterte’s administration. In January 2018, it revoked the news outlet’s operating licence and said Rappler, which has two US investors, had violated a clause in the constitution that limits media ownership to Philippine citizens.

In 2022, regulators again ordered the shutdown of Rappler. The outlet said in response that it would not be closing and would challenge the order in court.

Ms Ressa was also previously convicted of libel and sentenced to up to six years in prison in June 2020. She was later freed on bail.

Wednesday’s acquittal is not the end of Ms Ressa and Rappler’s legal woes, as they still face three active court cases.

These are: Rappler’s appeal against the 2022 closure order; an appeal by Ms Ressa and former Rappler journalist Reynaldo Santos Jr against convictions for cyber libel; and another tax case against Ms Ressa and Rappler.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

JTF set to launch offensive against Anambra, Imo gunmen

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo, Awka

A Joint Task Force (JTF) consisting of soldiers and police is set to conduct offensive operations in Anambra and Imo states following the killing and destruction of property by gunmen. It was learnt that aerial and land assaults will focus on Anambra South and Orlu Senatorial District in neighbouring Imo. Meanwhile, the community vigilante groups […]
News

Bayelsa: Women, youths back court action against SPDC

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Women and youths from Opu-Nembe in Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa State and other host communities of the OML 29, an Oil Mining Lease operated by Aiteo Eastern Exploration and Production Limited (Aiteo) yesterday threw their weight behind the court action instituted against the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) over refund of alleged crude […]
News

NMA tasks governments on enabling work environment, doctors’ welfare

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has advised the three tiers of government to continually prioritise on creating an enabling work environment to ensure that medical and dental professionals explore their potentials in the provision of quality health care services. Also, the NMA urged relevant government agencies to provide stateof- the-art equipment needed for better services […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica