Philips, Yakubu led teams to rule UTR tennis event

Abayomi Philips and Oiza Yakubu at the weekend led their groups to emerge champions at the 2nd Topshot Invitational Team Event which took place at the Lagos State Public Service Club, Ikeja.

 

A total of six teams with four players each took part in the tennis tournament which was staged to boost their Universal Tennis Ratings. In the boys’ cadre, Team B captained by Philips garnered 24 points after winning five singles and two doubles but with better number of games that the second placed team.

Team A captained by Wilson Igbinovia came second with 24 points with five singles won and two doubles but fell short due to number of games won. The third position went to Team C, captained by Michael Osewa with 12 points. They won two singles and two doubles games.

 

In the girls’ category, Team A captained by Oiza Yakubu won with 28 points.

 

They won six singles and two doubles matches. Team B captained by Toyin Asogba came 2nd with 20 points after winning four singles and two doubles matches. Team C came 3rd with 12 points.

 

With Olamide Esther as captain, the team won two singles and two doubles matches. Coordinator of the tournament, Mrs. Jumoke Yakubu, commended the standard exhibited by the young players in the UTR tournament.

 

“There were many interesting games. The understanding and skills displayed by these young ones were so surprising to everyone at the venue.

 

There are good players in this country if only we have interested individuals and government to help them go far in their career,” Mrs Yakubu said

 

