Metro & Crime

Phone dealer abducted by gunmen in Offa regains freedom

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Comment(0)

Lukman Ibrahim, who was abducted by gunmen in Offa, Kwara State, on Saturday night, has regained his freedom.

Family sources, corroborated by the police, said that the phone dealer was released by his abductors on Tuesday evening at about 7.30 pm after the payment of ransom.

The source said: “Lukman was picked up at about 7.30 pm by the family representative who went to drop the money demanded at a designated location as instructed by the kidnappers. Although they demanded N30m, we could only raise a little above N2m. We pleaded with them that we were unable to raise more money which they initially rejected. We continued to beg them and later, they told us to drop the money at a place.

“They warned us not to involve the police or any security personnel, they said that if they noticed that we brought policemen, they would kill Lukman and the lives of members of the family will be in danger,” the source said.

Kwara State Police Command Spokesman Ajayi Okasanmi confirmed the release but said that the police did not know anything about the payment of ransom.

He said: “I also heard that he has been released but I don’t have the official information from the station handling the incident. I will call you when I have the information.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Customs seizes N17.49bn contraband

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operation Unit Zone A, Lagos has seized 117 units of vehicles and general goods with a Duty Paid Value of N17.49 billion.   It was learnt that the contrabands were confiscated for various offences between January and September 2020. Its Public Relations Officer, DSC Theophilus Duniya said that the unit […]
Metro & Crime

ACP hacked to death in Calabar

Posted on Author Clement James

Armed men yesterday murdered an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Egbe Eko Edum, in Calabar, Cross River State. Edum, an indigene of the state, until his death, was the Commanding Officer of 73 PMF Squadron at Magumeri in Borno State. He was reportedly killed as he arrived in Calabar on a visit to his family. […]
Metro & Crime

Kano: Bashir Tofa Group frees 40 inmates, supports 1000 needy with cash

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir, Kano

A philanthropic group founded by the onetime Presidential Candidate of the defunct National Republican Convention (NRC), Alhaji Bashir Tofa, Kano Concern Citizens Initiative (KCCI), has freed 40 inmates and provided N5000 cash support to 1000 other vulnerable citizens.   Speaking while sharing the money to the carefully selected 1000 down trodden persons, a former Minister […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica