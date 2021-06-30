Phone dealer abducted by gunmen in Offa regains freedom

Lukman Ibrahim, who was abducted by gunmen in Offa, Kwara State, on Saturday night, has regained his freedom.

Family sources, corroborated by the police, said that the phone dealer was released by his abductors on Tuesday evening at about 7.30 pm after the payment of ransom.

The source said: “Lukman was picked up at about 7.30 pm by the family representative who went to drop the money demanded at a designated location as instructed by the kidnappers. Although they demanded N30m, we could only raise a little above N2m. We pleaded with them that we were unable to raise more money which they initially rejected. We continued to beg them and later, they told us to drop the money at a place.

“They warned us not to involve the police or any security personnel, they said that if they noticed that we brought policemen, they would kill Lukman and the lives of members of the family will be in danger,” the source said.

Kwara State Police Command Spokesman Ajayi Okasanmi confirmed the release but said that the police did not know anything about the payment of ransom.

He said: “I also heard that he has been released but I don’t have the official information from the station handling the incident. I will call you when I have the information.”

