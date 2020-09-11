Phone snatching turns deadly in Kano as physiotherapist killed

Muhammad Kabir, Kano

Gangs of GSM phone snatchers have taken over Kano with residents facing the likelihood of losing their lives or their phones to the thieves.

The recent incidence is that of one Atiku Tijjani Shuaibu Rabo Ringim, a physiotherapist with the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital who was last night stabbed to death by yet to be identified GSM snatchers.

Zainab Rabo Ringim, a relation of the deceased in a statement made available to reporters in Kano, said her nephew was killed by phone thieves.

The incident was reported to have occurred at about 8:00pm on Thursday.

Zainab Rabo Ringim’s statement reads: “My son, my nephew, Atiku Tijjani Shuaibu Rabo Ringim was killed by unknown persons in Kano yesterday night, they killed him, yes they killed him. Trying to snatch his smart phone by force.

“My peace loving nephew is no more, Rest in peace Yaya Atiku.”

As at press time, the police were yet to react to the incident.

Incidents of GSM phone snatching has assumed alarming proportions in the city.

Police in the state were said to have recently uncovered a gang of the GSM snatchers, who had migrated from Maiduguri in Borno State, using Keke Napep to operate.

DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa was quoted to have said that they had arrested some five different GSM phone snatching gangs operating in the Adaidata Sahu.

