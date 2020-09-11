Metro & Crime

Phone snatching turns deadly in Kano as physiotherapist killed

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Muhammad Kabir, Kano

Gangs of GSM phone snatchers have taken over Kano with residents facing the likelihood of losing their lives or their phones to the thieves.
The recent incidence is that of one Atiku Tijjani Shuaibu Rabo Ringim, a physiotherapist with the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital who was last night stabbed to death by yet to be identified GSM snatchers.
Zainab Rabo Ringim, a relation of the deceased in a statement made available to reporters in Kano, said her nephew was killed by phone thieves.
The incident was reported to have occurred at about 8:00pm on Thursday.
Zainab Rabo Ringim’s statement reads: “My son, my nephew, Atiku Tijjani Shuaibu Rabo Ringim was killed by unknown persons in Kano yesterday night, they killed him, yes they killed him. Trying to snatch his smart phone  by force.
“My peace loving nephew is no more, Rest in peace Yaya Atiku.”
As at press time,  the police were yet to react to the incident.
Incidents of GSM phone snatching has assumed alarming proportions in the city.
Police in the state were said to have recently uncovered a gang of the GSM snatchers, who had migrated from Maiduguri in Borno State, using Keke Napep to operate.
DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa was quoted to have said that they had arrested some five different GSM phone snatching gangs operating in the Adaidata Sahu.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Ogun moves to reduce 2020 budget from N449.9bn to N280.9bn

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni

*Abiodun asks Assembly to extend tenure of LG Chairmen Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has written the state House of Assembly, requesting the downward review of the 2020 budget from N449.974billion to N280.9billion. The governor attributed the development to the effects of coronavirus pandemic on the socio-economic spheres of the nation. The proposed reduction […]
Metro & Crime

Police tortured my husband to death –Widow

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

A housewife has accused the police at the Zone 2 Command, Lagos, of torturing her 38-year-old husband, Yemi Taiwo, to death. Taiwo was being detained at the Zone 2 Command after he was arrested for allegedly planning to abduct the monarch of Isiu town in the Ikorodu area of Lagos. The deceased, a land agent, […]
Metro & Crime

Umahi: Police men’s killings won’t go unpunished

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief Dave Umahi, Thursday said the armed robbers that killed four policemen in that state and attacked a bullion van to cart away money in it, will not go unpunished. Gunmen had trailed the van carrying money from Enugu to Ebonyi State and killed four policemen escorting the bullion van. A […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: