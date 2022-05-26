Phone tax: Telcos decry FG’s decision

Subscribers vow to sue

Stakeholders in the telecommunications sector have vowed to initiate a lawsuit against the Federal Government if it insists on imposing a new nine per cent tax on phone calls. They wondered when the bill authorising the payment passed through legislative process before receiving presidential approval.

The Federal Government had recently announced that it would place a new tax of 1 kobo per second on GSM calls to generate funds to finance free healthcare for the vulnerable groups in Nigeria. This came as the dust is yet to settle over recent proposal by mobile network operators (MNOs) to increase voice calls, data and SMS tariffs by 40 per cent. Reacting to the Bill, the President of the National Association of Telecoms Subscribers (NATCOMS), Chief Adeolu Ogunbanjo, in a chat with New Telegraph, urged the Federal Government to rescind the Bill, threatening to drag it to court. According to the new act, every resident in Nigeria is expected to obtain health insurance.

Ogunbanjo, who challenged the legality of the Bill, wondered when it (the Bill) passed through the legislation processes to the point of presidential accent. He vowed that NATCOMS would collaborate with other stakeholders to challenge the Bill in court if government goes ahead to enforce the tax. He noted that the telecoms sector was already contributing more to Nigeria’s GDP. “We wonder when the Bill passed the first and second readings to the point of accent by the president without public hearing. “This is totally no for us. Why the telecommunications all the time? The sector is over taxed from Federal Government to state and local governments and even the community. There is about 30 per cent tax on telecommunications already, now another nine per cent.

“The Federal Government is claiming to use the fund for the vulnerable, who are the vulnerable? Over 80 per cent of Nigerians to be taxed are already vulnerable, why adding to their challenge? This is the only sector that benefits the so called vulnerable. If the tax is allowed, it would affect the poor, who leverage ICT for their incomes. “So, as an association, we are saying no to the tax and we will be ready to collaborate with other stakeholders to drag the Federal Government to court over it.” Also speaking to New Telegraph, Chairman, Association of Licensed Telecom Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), Gbenga Adebayo, said the new tax regime introduced by Federal Government was in bad taste. According to him, government should use the same excuse given to the mobile network operators to shelve their tariff increase proposal to also cancel the new tax.

“Well, we haven’t had that conversation of dragging the government to court, but I think we should look at the logic and impact of the said tax. We think government is acting in bad faith, reason being that when we made position about the impact of the current inflation on the industry and high cost of doing business, government warned us not to try to increase tariff based on the impact it would have on the subscribers, how come the same government is now to introduce a new tax? “When they rejected our position, we knew what government was trying to do. So, we think the intention is in bad faith, govern-ment should reconsider it.

“As service providers, we will comply with the directive, we will collect the tax for government if directed to do so, but again, we challenge government to look at the same reason they gave to us not considering our request, claiming that it would be badly received by subscribers.” Adebayo noted that the tax, if eventually enforced, would reduce purchasing power of many Nigerians as many would not be able to use telecom services in the rate they normally use. Also, the National President of the Association of Telephone, Cable TV and Internet Subscribers (ATCIS), Adesina Bilesanmi, condemned the propised introduction of a new tax on phone calls.

Bilesanmi said the relevant stakeholders must always be carried along by government before making any policy that affects the masses. He appealed to the Federal Government to stop the tax and look elsewhere to generate fund to finance the free healthcare for the vulnerable as claimed. While commending government for the free healthcare initiative, the ATCIS boss doubted the sustainability of the scheme even if the required funds are generated. He said: “Will it not be like the pension money? Will there not be corruption again in handling it? Government should not place another burden on the poor masses; it should look elsewhere to generate fund for the initiative, which is no doubt laudable.”

