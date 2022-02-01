Metro & Crime

Phone technician bags 12 months jail term for cybercrime

A 25-year-old phone technician, Abdulkazeem Ridwan, has been convicted for offences bordering on cybercrime and possession of fraudulent funds.

 

Ridwan, whohailsfromSurulere LocalGovernmentArea, Ogbomoso, OyoState, wasarraignedbytheIlorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on a two-count charge before Justice Adenike Akinpelu of the Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin.

 

Count2ofthechargestated:“That you, Abdulkazeem Ridwan, sometime betweenMarch2021andAugust2021 at Ilorin within the Judicial Division of the Kwara State High Court, did  knowingly had under your control, the gross sum of N232,000 which is reasonably suspected to have been unlawfully obtained and paid into yourUnitedBank forAfrica account number 2181380452 with name RidwanRandy Abdulkazeemand therebycommittedanoffencecontraryto andpunishableunderSection319(a) of the Penal Code.”

 

The defendant pleaded guilty to the charge, and following his plea, Counsel to the EFCC, Andrew Akoja, reviewed the facts of the case through one Ali Mohammed, an operative of the Commission.

The witness told the court the circumstancesthatledtothearrestofthedefendant. Incriminating documents andmaterialsrecoveredfromthedefendantweretenderedandadmitted in evidence.

 

