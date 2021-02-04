Phone theft exposes 14 internet fraudsters in Niger

Police in Niger State have arrested 14 suspected internet fraudsters following the theft of a phone by one of the suspects. The suspects, among them two women, were apprehended in Minna. The suspects have been operating in the state successfully since 2019 until Thomas Daniel, a member of the gang, visited the house of another member, Amos Sheriff, and stole his phone.

When Sheriff noticed that his phone was missing, after Daniel’s visit, he raised the alarm. It resulted in an argument which later led to their arrest. From the proceeds of their criminal acts they have allegedly set up a boutique in Minna valued at N4 million and managed by one of the ladies, Aigbona Gift.

The suspects also bought a Lexus RX 350 for N3.8 million. Some of the suspects had an accident in the car on December 25, 2020 in Edo State. The suspects are Amos Sheriff (27), Omokhafe Nelson (28), Amos Suleiman (23), Uduafemhi John (23), Sado Anthony (26), Okumagbe Sheriff (24), Chukwu Joshua (23), Peter Moses (25), Abdulrasheed Malik (24), Isah Lawal (24), Thomas Marvelous (19) and a 24-year-old lady, Aigbona Gift, all from Edo State. The remaining two – Thomas Daniel (24) and a lady, Braise Williams (24), both from Kogi State.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Wasiu Abiodun, said the fraudsters were arrested based on credible information received from members of the public. Abiodun explained that the suspects were arrested at the Farm Centre area of Minna when Thomas Daniel allegedly stole a phone from Amos Sheriff’s home after a visit. According to him, the alarm raised by Sheriff led to Daniel’l arrest.

He said: “Preliminary investigation revealed that both Omokhafe Nelson and Amos Sheriff jointly rented a two-bedroom apartment at the rate of N2.5 million, where the 12 other suspects lived and converged with their friends.”

The PPRO explained that during interrogation, Sheriff and Nelson confessed to have engaged in internet fraud since 2019 and embarked on coaching/training of nine other suspects. He added: “They further confessed to having realised over N12 million from different victims through fake Bitcoin investment chat, and bought a Lexus RX 350 for N3.8 million.” Items recovered include three iPhones, one HP laptop, six Tecno phones, 11 laptop chargers, ‘Shisha’ box containing smoking gadgets. Abiodun added that the case was still being investigated and that they would be arraigned after investigation.

