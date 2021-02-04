Metro & Crime

Phone theft exposes 14 internet fraudsters in Niger

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Comment(0)

Police in Niger State have arrested 14 suspected internet fraudsters following the theft of a phone by one of the suspects. The suspects, among them two women, were apprehended in Minna. The suspects have been operating in the state successfully since 2019 until Thomas Daniel, a member of the gang, visited the house of another member, Amos Sheriff, and stole his phone.

When Sheriff noticed that his phone was missing, after Daniel’s visit, he raised the alarm. It resulted in an argument which later led to their arrest. From the proceeds of their criminal acts they have allegedly set up a boutique in Minna valued at N4 million and managed by one of the ladies, Aigbona Gift.

The suspects also bought a Lexus RX 350 for N3.8 million. Some of the suspects had an accident in the car on December 25, 2020 in Edo State. The suspects are Amos Sheriff (27), Omokhafe Nelson (28), Amos Suleiman (23), Uduafemhi John (23), Sado Anthony (26), Okumagbe Sheriff (24), Chukwu Joshua (23), Peter Moses (25), Abdulrasheed Malik (24), Isah Lawal (24), Thomas Marvelous (19) and a 24-year-old lady, Aigbona Gift, all from Edo State. The remaining two – Thomas Daniel (24) and a lady, Braise Williams (24), both from Kogi State.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Wasiu Abiodun, said the fraudsters were arrested based on credible information received from members of the public. Abiodun explained that the suspects were arrested at the Farm Centre area of Minna when Thomas Daniel allegedly stole a phone from Amos Sheriff’s home after a visit. According to him, the alarm raised by Sheriff led to Daniel’l arrest.

He said: “Preliminary investigation revealed that both Omokhafe Nelson and Amos Sheriff jointly rented a two-bedroom apartment at the rate of N2.5 million, where the 12 other suspects lived and converged with their friends.”

The PPRO explained that during interrogation, Sheriff and Nelson confessed to have engaged in internet fraud since 2019 and embarked on coaching/training of nine other suspects. He added: “They further confessed to having realised over N12 million from different victims through fake Bitcoin investment chat, and bought a Lexus RX 350 for N3.8 million.” Items recovered include three iPhones, one HP laptop, six Tecno phones, 11 laptop chargers, ‘Shisha’ box containing smoking gadgets. Abiodun added that the case was still being investigated and that they would be arraigned after investigation.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Umahi releases food, cash to NURTW clash victims

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya ABAKALIKI

Governor Dave Umahi yesterday directed immediate release of food items, clothing and cash to mothers and girls above 18 years and men above 60 years at Effium and Ezza Effium in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.   The communities were ravaged by the communal crisis which stemmed from a clash between two leaders […]
Metro & Crime

Four die struggling for Christmas palliatives in Rivers

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Emmanuel Masha Port Harco urt At least four people were feared dead in Port Harcourt, Rivers State while struggling to get Christmas palliatives being shared by a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO).   Thousands of people had gathered at Rumuodara community, a suburb of Port Harcourt, from 7am yesterday when they heard that the NGO, InksNation, would […]
Metro & Crime

Six suspected cultists nabbed while buying gun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Police have arrested six suspected members of dreaded cult groups at Odogbolu area of Ogun State while buying a locally-made pistol. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said in a statement in Abeokuta yesterday that the suspects were arrested on Friday. The PPRO said four cultists, Aboyeji Oluwadamilare, Adebiyi Mathew, Jacob […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica