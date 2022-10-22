PHOTO NEWS: Atiku Arrived Benin For Campaign Rally.

Atiku Abubakar, Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has arrived Benin, the Edo state capital for the presidential campaign rally holding at Samuel Ogbemudia stadium.

He was recieved by the host Governor, Godwin Obaseki, DG of the campaign Governor Aminu Tambuwal as well as other members of the PDP PCC including Senator Liyel Imoke, Aare Dele Momodu, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi amongst others.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...