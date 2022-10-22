News

PHOTO NEWS: Atiku Arrived Benin For Campaign Rally.

Posted on

Atiku Abubakar, Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has arrived Benin, the Edo state capital for the presidential campaign rally holding at Samuel Ogbemudia stadium.

He was recieved by the host Governor, Godwin Obaseki, DG of the campaign Governor Aminu Tambuwal as well as other members of the PDP PCC including Senator Liyel Imoke, Aare Dele Momodu, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi amongst others.

 

Our Reporters

2023: Akeredolu denies imposition of candidates

Ahead of the forthcoming primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has assured aspirants vying for various political offices in the state that his role as a leader is to give direction and not imposition. Some aspirants within party in the state have been voicing their displeasure with the […]
APC blasts PDP, says opposition party cesspool of corruption

The Presidential Campaign Council of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has sent a direct poke in the direction of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) accusing it of being a cesspool of corruption. This poke contained in a statement issued by the Spokesman of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Mr. Festus Keyamo is coming […]
AKWA IBOM LAWYERS FOR GOOD GOVERNANCE

Secretariat: Greenspec Chambers, No. 14 Calabar Street, Uyo, Akww Ibom FREEMASONS IN GOVERNMENT: REV. PATRICK EDET SHOULD MENTION NAMES, OR QUIT THE PULPIT FOR POLITICAL SOAPBOX We have watched the viral video extract of former Catholic Priest, now pastor of Grace Family, Uyo, Rev. Patrick Edet, where he alluded that Akwa Ibom State Government is […]

