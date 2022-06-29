Photography: Irantiola documents flora and fauna of Oyo North

Gbenga Irantiola, a landscape and travel photographer, is currently documenting the flora and fauna of the Oyo North area of Oyo State to showcase the tourism potential to the world in pictures and videos. The project which has taken him to different communities within the region is also aimed at archiving the topography for posterity.

In a statement by the Ibadan-based travel photographer, “It is a deliberate effort putting together the flora and fauna of the region because it has been discovered that we all adore images of the natural endowments that we see across the world but we pay little or no attention to the one that nature has given upon us in Nigeria and Africa at large.” “I take landscape shots, drone shots, and videos of all these locations to preserve the original state of these topographies.

From findings, climate change, development of such areas, and other human activities have destroyed many beautiful sceneries over the years,” he added. My experience on this project has made me know that Oyo North can generate internal revenue through various sporting activities like hiking, mountain biking, rock climbing, and canyoning amongst others.

Some of the documented locations include Okeho rocks; Ado-Awaye Suspended Lake; Iganna dam; Asode Mountain, Ilero; Oke Iyanla, Tede; Oke Oniyara meje; Odo-Ogun River, and others. Asides from these Oyo North, he has done the same for various locations across South-West Nigeria. According to him, “All these photographs are available for purchase by well-meaning indigenes of Oke-Ogun and people from across various locations in the country. They have been well-framed to beautify your homes and offices.”

The photographer charged the government to pay serious attention to the security situation of the nation, as this has debarred people from being interested in domestic tourism and travel. In his words, “we look forward to embarking on journeys within Nigeria where one would not fear kidnapping and road traffic accidents.”

Gbenga Irantiola, the founder of GuzeArtWorld Photography, is an Economist and Accountant by training and an experienced photographer who has practiced for over a decade. His specialty includes Corporate Photographer, seascape and Landscape Photography, Drone Shoot, Fashion Shoot, and Event Coverage locally and internationally.

He optimally uses the best photography tools and skills to create strong images that reflect the event and elicit splendid memories afterward. He aims to always capture the essence of the event and also preserve memories. He creatively combines artistic and documentary styles to provide a detailed account of all that transpired at the event.

He is also the Producer of Elder’s Series, docuseries for elders beyond 60 years of age where they can share their stories and have it preserved for unborn generations.

