Photography takes centerstage on Glo-sponsored African Voices

The exciting world of photography and its attendant razzmatazz takes the centerstage this week as Cable News Network (CNN) profiles two professional photographers on African Voices, the 30-minute magazine programme sponsored by telecommunications solutions provider, Globacom.

 

The two guests on the programme are Ghanaian photographer and filmmaker, Carlos Idun-Tawiah, and Brian Otieno, a photo-journalist    from Kenya. Idun-Tawiah, a graduate of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Accra, Ghana, is reputed as one of the best contemporary photographers and filmmakers whose expertise is currently putting the country positively on the world map.

 

He is at present the Lead Partner at Lightning Pathways Company, an umbrella convergence of gifted practitioners of the art of photography.

 

The talented photographer was one of five next-generation designers and photographers contracted earlier in the year by Mercedes-Benz to showcase Ghana’s emerging talent and that country’s tradition of sharing skills from one generation to the next through storytelling with their peculiar skills. On his part, Otieno, who is equally known as Brian Jaybee, is a freelance photojournalist and documentary photographer who plies his trade in his country of birth where he highlights important social discourses including female genital mutilation and other societal ills.

 

The 27-year-old is also a photography correspondent in the Coastal Region of Kenya with The Star, one of that country’s most wellrespected news magazines from Kenya where he is described as ‘’a reporter with an eye for the unique.’’

 

The programme came up on DSTV Channel 401 at 9.30 a.m. on Saturday, while repeats will air on Sunday at 4.30 a.m., 7.30 a.m., 12.30 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. and on Monday at 5.30 a.m.

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

