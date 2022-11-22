News

PHOTOS: Atiku holds interactive session with CAN leaders

Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has arrived at the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) headquarters in Abuja for an interactive…

Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has arrived at the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) headquarters in Abuja for an interactive session. The religious body has invited major contenders for the nation’s number one position for an interactive session.

Last week, CAN leaders met with Asiwau Bola Tinubu, Presidential Candidate of the ruling party.

Today, it’s the turn of Atiku, who was accompanied by his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa; Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba; former Governo Liyel Imoke of Cross River, among others.

 

