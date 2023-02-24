News

Photos: Distribution Of Sensitive Materials Begins In Bayelsa

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Comment(0)

Ahead of Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced the distribution of sensitive materials in Bayelsa State.

The electoral umpire on Thursday was seen at the Central of Nigeria (CBN) in Yanagoa loading the election materials for proper disbursement to all Local Government Areas of the state.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

