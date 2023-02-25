2023 Elections News

PHOTOS: Ekiti Voters Check INEC Register To Confirm Names

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

Ekiti State voters at Oke Ori Omi polling unit, RA Ward 13 and 1 Matthew Ado Ekiti are checking the INEC register to confirm their names as of 7.15am.

Unit ward 11 isato. Ado Ekiti 7.39am
Unit ward 11 isato. Ado Ekiti 7.39am

Also ar Unit 9 Ward 11 in Isato, Ado-Ekiti, New Telegraph correspondent reports that voters are also gathering to check their names in the voters list.

Unit 9 ward 11 isato Ado-Ekiti
Unit 9 ward 11 isato Ado-Ekiti

More details later…….

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News

South-East APC must resolve crisis before 2023, says Onu

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

Minister of Science and Technology, and leader of South- East zonal caucus of the ruling All progressives congress (APC), Dr. Ogbonanya Onu, has charged state chapters of the party still in crisis to embrace peace and dialogue in order to reposition the party and make it strong enough to win elections in the zone ahead […]
News Top Stories

CBN: Petroleum products’ import gulped N3.75trn in H1’22

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Amidst lingering queues at petrol filling stations, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said that the country spent a total of $8.71billion on the importation of petroleum products in the first six months of this year. The apex bank disclosed this in its just released “Economic Report” for the second quarter of 2022. According […]
News

Strikes: FG to amend law on varsities’ autonomy

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

Following the numerous strikes in the Nigerian education sector, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said the Federal Government was looking at how to amend relevant laws bordering on autonomy of universities in the country to ensure a stable academic calendar. Osinbajo, who was represented by Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, yesterday […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica