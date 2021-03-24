PHOTOS: Niger Government Remodel Kontagora, Minna General Hospitals

Niger State General Hospitals are witnessing major changes since their construction some 40-50 years ago. Gov Abu Sani Bello is recording another landmark achievement in the Health Sector as Kontagora General Hospital is currently undergoing reconstruction.

This is coming after the commencement of the reconstruction of Minna General Hospital which has been left in a state of comatose for several decades.

Before now, Governor Bello completed the reconstruction of the Kutigi General Hospital, which has improved the health standard of the community.

Accordingly, Suleja General Hospital has been marked next for reconstruction. Governor Bello is practically rebuilding the state from ground up. Areas in Minna that have not seen water for long have now started getting adequate supply of clean water. This was due to the overhaul of the major waterworks across the state.

Nor has the Governor been unmindful of the road infrastructure of the state. We all now see the reconstruction of de capacitated roads and the dualization of others across the state.

The investment drive is fully underway. Last year the state recorded a capital inflow of $16.36 million, one of the highest in the entire country that saw Niger state ranked 4th amongst the top 10 states with highest capital investments in Nigeria in 2020 according to a report by The Cable.

Before and now photos of the ongoing Kotangora General Hospital remodelling

Pictures of ongoing Minna General Hospital remodelling

