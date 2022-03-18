Business

Phronesis Club seeks intervention for less privileged children

The global Convener, Phronesis Club, an educational outfit aimed at boosting children’s academic excellence, Ms. Stella Okifo, has appealed to Nigerians to take the educational pursuit of children more seriously by coming to the aid of the less privileged ones in the society. Okifo, who made the call as part of activities to mark this year’s International Women’s Day, lamented that Nigeria was seriously lagging behind with regard to school enrolment for children contrary to the dictates of the United Nations. While acknowledging the role women have played in ensuring the proper upbringing of children, she, however, appealed to wealthy individuals and corporate organisations to set aside special budget to meet the academic needs of children from indigent background.

The club convener, who is currently on a campaign to provide toilet facilities for waterfront schools in the Makoko area of Lagos, said the country could only be rid of crime when the gap between the rich and the poor is reduced to the barest minimum. According to her, “we all know today marks a special day for women globally. As a woman and a mother, I believe it is the responsibility of those who are well to do in the society to use their resources to uplift under privileged children in the society.

“For us to actually check crime in the society, access to good education remains a factor. But if you look around, not all children are fortunate to be in school, not because they are not intelligent but probably because of their background, having come from poor homes.

“These are the set of children we are advocating for. Beyond that, Phronesis also has a reading and spelling session for children, especially when they are on holidays. “Parents are free to register their children for all the programmes in the club. Everything is aimed at raising children who will be proud of being Nigerians.”

 

Our Reporters

