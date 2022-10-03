Phyna emerges BBNaija 7 winner

Twenty-f ive-yearold commercial model, content creator, hype girl and fashion entrepreneur, Ijeoma Josephina Otabor (aka Phyna), yesterday emerged winner of the Season 7 edition of the Big Brother Naija Levelup season. Following the feat, Phyna won the coveted grand prize of N100 million and other consolidation prizes.

Interestingly, Phyna becomes the second female winner in the history of the reality show beating other housemates that includes Bryann (first runner-up), Bella (Second runnerup), Adekunle (third runner-up) while Chichi and Daniella are fourth and fifth runner-up, respectively.

Describing her win as divine, Phyna attributed it to hardwork and originality as some of the key factors that kept her in the house till the final moment.

She said: “It’s still a dream though but I have always have the believe that I would make it to the final leg having survived several eviction nomination and here I am today the latest winner of the show.”

With 40.74 per cent win over Bryann 26.74 per cent; Phyna sure brought the drama and lot of entertainment to the level-up season.

It is pertinent to note that the Edo State-born super star considers herself jovial and one of her many talent is repairing home appliances amongst others.

