Phyno to release fourth studio album

Award-winning Nigerian superstar, Phyno, on Thursday announced that he is set to release his fourth studio album. On his Twitter page, he wrote that: “Album 4 ezzz cuming!!!” with two pictures. Since the turn of the year 2021, Phyno has been on a run with songs like DJ Kaywise’s ‘Highway’ and Masterkraft’s ‘Egbon.’ The album will be a follow-up to Headies-nominated ‘Deal with It’, which was released in 2019. Born Chibuzor Nelson Azubuike, Phyno, who started his music career as a producer in 2003 is renowned for rapping in his mother tongue, Igbo language. His debut studio album, ‘No Guts No Glory’, was released in 2014.

