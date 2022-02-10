Physical, psychological trauma from FGM could trigger mental health challenges

Nigeria accounts for the third highest number of women and girls who have undergone female genital mutilation (FGM) worldwide. Among the health impacts of the practice are painful intercourse, excessive bleeding from the procedure sometimes leading to death, physical and psychological trauma, among others. PRECIOUS YUSUF reports

Over the years, the practice of ‘cutting’ or making ‘marks’ round the female vaginal area has developed as a way of making them feel lesser. It has even been termed as ‘female circumcision’ in Nigeria. Fortunately in this country Nigeria, the mutilation is just slight but in some countries like Sudan, the entire vulva is cut off and the pain that this can bring is immeasurable.

It is an abuse of the rights of women who have to undergo it. The practice has caused various short and long term health problems to the women who get mutilated. There have been instances where the female child died from excessive bleeding, in extreme cases. It could also lead to infections which would cause greater suffering for the woman in the long run and might end up affecting other organs or parts of the body. Some women even go through emotional and psychological problems due to this harmful practice.

These are just a few of the trauma that women have to go through just in the name of keeping up with tradition and socio-cultural beliefs. In some parts of Nigeria, it is believed that a woman who has not been circumcised would be promiscuous so they are circumcised in order to suppress their libido and make them more virtuous. These are some of the many misconceptions that are making the round in the name of tradition and culture. A Consultant Obstetrics and gynaecology physician at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUCOM), Dr. Oluwarotimi Akinola pointed out that one of the disturbing new trends of carrying out medical mutilation on women is that the procedure is now being carried out in hospitals.

“There has unfortunately been a rise in the trend called ‘Medicalisation of Female Genital Mutilation’ (FGM). This means that it is not done using the traditional method; instead the women are taken to some health centres so as to give legitimacy to whatever is done,” he explained. Furthermore, he described some of the sicknesses- both physical and psychological- that could affect the victims of FGM. “As a consequence of the crude operation that is done, it could cause bleeding to death and often result to massive infections.

“Aside from that, when it finally heals it is going to leave a scar and as the woman grows up, it will affect her sexual life because some women have dyspareunia, which means difficult or painful sexual intercourse. Dyspareunia is the persistent or recurrent genital pain that occurs just before, during or after intercourse, though painful intercourse can have causes that aren’t due to underlying disease. Examples include inadequate lubrication, rough sex, trauma or negative feelings about a partner.

“When dyspareunia arising from FGM happens, they are psychosomatic effects which could lead to depression, rejection, unhappiness and frustration.” According to Akinola, if the woman perhaps gets pregnant and there is the risk of surgical operations, there might also be problems because the scar from the FGM may be too much or simply because when the baby is delivered, the process could rupture the area that had been severed due to FGM and it can threaten the life of the woman.

He added that though, the damage from FGM could vary from person to person, most of the effects were not quantifiable until they have started to cause physical damage. “In order to handle this problem,the consultant obstetrics and gynaecology urged governments to make FGM a criminal offense. That is a step in the right direction and it would really put fear in the minds of the perpetrators,” he added. In spite of the global campaign to end FGM, the practice is most common in developing and third world countries, though it is the developed countries that pay a lot of attention to the archaic and barbaric practice with a view to ending them.

The practice is more common in some states of Nigeria than it is in some. The highest numbers of FGM are found in the south-eastern and south-western part of the country, according to data issued by UNICEF. In the report released by UNICEF to mark the 2022 International Day of Zero Tolerance for FGM, the international organisation warned that FGM is on the rise among Nigerian girls aged 0-14. UNICEF also expressed alarm over the rate at which the worrying trend was increasing.

The rates at which women are being mutilated in Nigeria has increased from 16.9 per cent in 2013 to 19.2 per cent in 2018. Despite the efforts of various nongovernmental organisations (NGOs) and the government, this trend still remains widespread in most parts of Nigeria.

It is estimated that in about 19.9 million survivors, Nigeria accounts for the third highest number of women and girls who have undergone FGM worldwide. This data shows the number of women who go through this process and live with the aftermath of it.

While the national prevalence of FGM among women in Nigeria aged 15-49 dropped from 25 per cent in 2013 to 20 per cent in 2018, the prevalence among girls aged 0-14 increased from 16.9 per cent to 19.2 per cent in the same period, according to the National Demographic Health Survey (NDHS). On his part, UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, Peter Hawkins lamented that thousands of children were losing their entire childhood. “Millions of girls are being robbed of their childhoods, health, education, and aspirations every day by harmful practices such as FGM,” said Hawkins.

“The practice of FGM not only has no health benefits – it is deeply harmful to girls and women, both physically and psychologically. It is a practice that has no place in our society today and must be ended, as many Nigerian communities have already pledged to do,” Hawkins added. UNICEF is initiating a community- led movement to eliminate FGM in five Nigerian states where it is highly prevalent: Ebonyi, Ekiti, Imo, Osun and Oyo. Nearly three million girls and women would have undergone FGM in these states in the last five years, according to UNICEF.

“The Movement for Good” is designed to reach five million adolescent girls and boys, women – including especially pregnant and lactating mothers. Everyone who supports the movement – men, grandparents, and traditional, community and religious leaders, legislators, justice sector actors, and state officials- will show their willingness through an online pledge to ‘say no’ to FGM.

Affected communities can also use the movement as a means of taking concrete action at the household level to protect girls at risk of FGM. It will challenge misconceptions on FGM and the discriminatory reasons it is practiced as well as break the silence around the practice together with communities.

