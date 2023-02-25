Physical security deployment alone can’t guarantee polls – General

•455,106 military, police, other security operatives to secure polls

•Ejiofor: Number grossly inadequate

No fewer than 455, 106 security operatives have been deployed across the 36 states of the Federation, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), for election duty. The personnel are drawn from the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), Police, the Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), as well as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Also deployed for today’s presidential poll are officials of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), and those of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC). Saturday Telegraph reports that the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, while briefing journalists on the readiness of security and law enforcement agencies for the general elections a few days ago, had assured that all was set for a secure, free and violence-free process. The police chief had said, among others, that: “From INEC’s records, there exist 176,846 polling units in the 8,809 wards of the 36 states and the federal capital territory where elections will be conducted. “The Nigeria police, with support from other security agencies, have perfected plans to deploy in a coordinated and collaborated manner to cover all locations. “The deployment will cover the national collation centre in Abuja as well as other collation centres across the states of the federation, FCT, and 774 LGAs. “In view of the above, the Nigeria police will deploy 310,973 personnel for election security operations. The manpower required for this exercise will be completed by the military and other security agencies. “In this regard, aside the military and DSS, other security agencies would contribute a total of 93,495 personnel for the election security operations. This includes Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps who will deploy 51,000 personnel; FRSC, 21,000; Nigerian Correctional Service, 11,336; NDLEA, 9,447; EFCC, 350, totalling 404,106. “With this layout, a minimum of at least two personnel drawn from the above agencies will be jointly deployed to each of the polling units across the country”. Though, Baba said the NSCDC will be deploying a total of 51, 000, the corps, in a statement released during the week disclosed that 102, 000 of its men will be on ground for election security assignment. Security experts have, however, argued that the number may be inadequate, considering the nation’s population, coupled with the violence that has characterised campaigns and other pre-election activities. These views were expressed in separate telephone interviews this newspaper had with the pioneer Commandant of Nigeria Army School of Legal Studies, Brig-Gen. Godwin Anyalemechi (rtd), as well as former State Director of State Service, Mr. Mike Ejiofor. Anyalemechi, while insisting that “physical security” was not enough to guarantee the safety of the polls, said: “Well, if the people understand what should be, I want to tell you that physical security is not security. If you like, deploy one million, physical security is not sufficient to guarantee security; what guarantees security is physical, economic, social and financial. “So, when you talk of security, people see security only from the physical means (soldiers, policemen). So, I am saying that even if you deploy one million it will not be sufficient. What matters is the mental climate of the people whom you are physically securing. If the mental climate of the people you are physically securing is okay and there is no disruption, even one thousand scattered all over the country will be sufficient. “One police man will be able to control three polling booths all he needs to do is go here and check whether they are in line, whether they are doing what they are supposed to do . It will be okay but if the physical and mental security of those people are biased with what you are doing, deploy one million it will not be sufficient”. On his part, Ejiofor stated thus: “There is no way it can be enough four hundred and fifty something thousand. It is not enough but there is nothing we can do than to manage what we have. We will manage why we have because, who is even sure of that number? “There must be conflict and controversies on the deployment. Well, if you go by United Nations figure of one policeman to 400 citizens you know that it is grossly inadequate but we will manage with what we have, hoping also that there will be citizen participation. “People will be on the alert because you know we have never had an election like this. Everybody is conscious, so nobody will want to be shortchanged. Everybody is now conscious so, the people will also support our security agencies. It’s grossly inadequate but with peoples participation we will make”.

Like this: Like Loading...