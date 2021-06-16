Physically-challenged girl goes missing during visit to friend’s house

… police shielding suspect, says dad

Family members have called on security agencies to unravel the mystery behind the disappearance of an 18-year-old girl, Nofisat Titilope.

The physically-challenged Nofisat, a resident of Nurudeen Owolabi Street in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State, was last seen on June 2, 2021, when she left her coaching centre to visit her male friend identified simply as Opeyemi. It was learnt that Opeyemi had met the victim on her way to the coaching centre sometime ago where he gave her some prophecies and later became her friend.

The victim’s stepfather Longe, however, accused the policemen at the Ijede Police Station of shielding Opeyemi from being arrested by the officers at the Igbogbo Police Station where he reported the matter.

He said: “I brought Nofisat and her mother to Lagos from Oyo State about two months ago after I got married to her mother. She went for her lesson that day and just before the break period, she left the place to see somebody.

People around said she called the person on the phone before leaving the centre. “When we got to know the person she went to meet, it was Opeyemi, he confirmed that she came to his house but left before 2pm that day and we’ve not seen her since that day. He said they met each other on her way to lesson and he gave her some messages and they came to pass so that’s how they became closer.

“Nofisat is physicallychallenged; she’s paralysed on her left hand and right leg. This matter has affected her mother as she has gone back to Saki to find out what’s happening, maybe the girl went back to Saki. She has been there for the past three days to look for her.

“It has affected her seriously to the extent that she is now lean. I’m also trying to manage my blood pressure so it won’t rise because the matter is a serious issue.

“We reported the matter at Igbogbo Police Station and they already invited Opeyemi but the police in Ijede Police Station are shielding him because he has friends among them.

“Opeyemi had gone to meet his friends in Ijede Police Station to tell them about what happened and since then whenever the Igbogbo Police Station invites him, the police in Ijede would say the matter was reported to them by Opeyemi.”

Longe, however, said the Ijede Police Station didn’t document Opeyemi’s complaint officially because when the family went there, the police said that the suspect only came to complain and that it was not documented.

He added: “It was when they knew we reported at Igbogbo Police Station that they now documented his complaint. We just want the police to help us to find Nofisat.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, said he would get back to our correspondent. Adejobi, however, was yet to do that at press time.

