Physically-challenged group attack security, protest relegation at NASS

A group of physically- challenged persons from the Niger Delta, yesterday stormed the premises of the National Assembly, protesting against what they described as total relegation and neglect by their representatives in both Chambers.

The aggrieved protesters, who dressed half nude and in near rags, forced themselves inside the complex irrespective of barricades by security operatives at the National Assembly gate. While the security operatives made desperate efforts to stop the protesters from gaining access into the White House of the National Assembly, the physically-challenged became aggressive and attacked the security personnel, who manned the front entrance to the legislative complex.

One elderly personnel of the internal security of the National Assembly, the Sergeant- At-Arms, was unlucky, as the highly infuriated and energetic physically challenged protesters rounded him up, beat him mercilessly and tore his cloth to shreds. It took the concerted efforts of Mobile Police men and Civil Defence officers,to rescue the Sergeant-At- Arm from the hands of the protesters, who used their hands and stick to hit the man all over his body. While fielding questions from journalists, spokesperson of the group, Amos Etim, said that they came to the National Assembly from the various states of Niger Delta to demand their rights from their representatives.

He said: “We are representatives of the Niger Delta. We came here to demand for what is ours because in everything, we have been marginalised – even jobs we don’t have. We were here when the disability bill was passed into law but since we gave these people our proposal they have not listened to it.

“Presently, what is causing this confusion is that our delegates came yesterday and they had a good dialogue with the Senate and the House, and they were asked that they would be provided with a hilux to pick only the executive to come and meet with them for a dialogue. We have waited and nothing has happened. This is why we are here.” He insisted that the physically challenged from the Niger Delta were being denied their rights by those in government, particularly the federal lawmakers, despite being educated

