Physically challenged persons protest in Osogbo

Scores of persons living with disabilities, on Wednesday, took to the streets in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, to stage a peaceful protest over non-signing of the Disability Bill in the state.

The protesters, under the umbrella of Joint National Association of Persons With Disabilities, (JONAPWD) pleaded with Governor Gboyega Oyetola to expedite action on their demand by signing the bill into law.

The physically challenged persons, who armed themselves with placards with different inscriptions like ”Show Commitments To Disability Rights”, “We Are Not Second Citizens In Our Country” and “We Have Equal Rights’ among others took their protest to the Governor’s Office, Abere.

Speaking, the Secretary of the group, Comrade Sunday Smith said that Persons With Disabilities from different clusters staged a peaceful and well-coordinated protest to demand the signing of the Disability Bill into law in the state.

Smith said that the essence of protest is not to attack the present government but to see how the bill of persons with disabilities would be signed into law.

 

