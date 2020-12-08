Physically-challenged persons protest Makinde’s ‘skewed’ appointments

Thousands of physically-challenged persons from the 33 local government areas of Oyo State yesterday marched on the state Secretariat, Ibadan, to protest alleged lopsided appointments by the administration of Governor Seyi Makinde.

The protest grounded activities as there was heavy traffic on all the roads at the Agodi Government Secretariat axis of the Ibadan metropolis. They demanded more slots in the non-teaching arm of the Oyo State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) in the ongoing recruitment exercise.

The protesters alleged that their applications as non-teaching staff of TESCOM were largely disqualified. To forestall breakdown of law and order, security agents, such as the police, the Department of State Services (DSS), Amotekun Corps and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), were drafted to the main gate of the Secretariat.

One of the protesters, Adegbuyi Adekunle, appealed to Makinde to intervene. He said: “We are protesting because of the TESCOM appointment, particularly, the non-teaching job.

Most of our people were not given the appointment. Instead of giving to our people, the disabled, the ablebodied people have taken over. “They are supposed to give us five per cent; that is 350. They gave us 149 instead of 350. That is the reason we are here. We want the governor to prevail TESCOM. We want the governor to intervene.”

