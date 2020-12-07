Physically-challenged protest Makinde’s inadequate appointments in Oyo

There was heavy gridlock through many streets of Ibadan, particularly Agodi Government Secretariat axis of the metropolis when scores of physically- challenged persons across the 33 local government areas of Oyo State protested against the government.

They were demanding more slots in the non-teaching arm of the Oyo State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) in the ongoing recruitment exercise, alleging that their applications as non-teaching staff of TESCOM were largely disqualified.

To forestall breakdown of law and order, security agents among whom were the police, DSS, Amotekun Corps and NSCDS were drafted to the main gate of the Secretariat.

One of the protesters, Adegbuyi Adekunle, appealed to Makinde to intervene, saying: “We are protesting because of the TESCOM appointment, particularly, non-teaching jobs. Most of our people were not given appointments. Instead of giving to our people, the disabled, the able-bodied people have taken over.

“They are supposed to give us 5 per cent; that is 350. They gave us 149 instead of 350. That is the reason we are here. We want the Governor to prevail. We want the Governor to intervene,” Adekunle said.