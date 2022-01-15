News

Physically-challenged pupils construct bicycles, repair phones in Anambra school

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor Comment(0)

It is a common practice in Nigeria that once an individual is physically deformed; the next option is to resort to alms begging. One can easily see beggars in street corners and places of worship, especially in big cities. But Jesus International Technical Secondary School, Orifite, Anambra State appears to have come to the rescue as it provides opportunity for the physically challenged to be financially, psychologically and emotionally independent. Physically-challenged pupils are made to build confidence through skills acquisition in the school.

They are taught how to make bicycles, beads, house wiring, repair phones, refrigerators, fans among others. A visit to the school showed that the deaf and dumb, blind or crippled acquire skills that will benefit them and their immediate society. The proprietor of the school, Rev. Fr. Anthony Ananwa, said in an interview that the pupils are taught how to produce things that help them improve their lives and the society. According to Fr. Ananwa, “They are trained in house wiring, repairing of phones, and construction of tubeless bicycles using local and for-eign materials. “Ours is a special type of bicycle that nails cannot puncture.

Our students have produced a good number of bicycles, which we give to individuals and corporate organizations. “I have continued to say that nobody created by God is disabled. I have the belief that even if any individual has physical deformity, he is capable of doing anything as long as his brain is working, because, there is ability in disability. “All these people that we often describe as disabled can actually think, work, study and do many things like any other human being.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Abia LIFE-ND makes strides in 25 communities, revives rural economy

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Abia State Project Coordinating Office of the Livelihood Improvement Family Enterprises- Niger Delta LIFE-ND has said it has successfully concluded process of selecting potential incubatees in 25 communities across10 selected local government areas in the state for the initial stage. Project Coordinator LIFE-ND, Dr. Uchenna Onyeizu, made the disclosure in Umuahia, the ABIA State […]
News

EFCC re-arraigns Justice Ajumogobia for alleged graft

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has re-arraigned a Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia, at a Federal High Court in Lagos over alleged unlawful enrichment and money laundering. The embattled judge was re-arraigned by the anti-graft agency Wednesday before Justice Mohammed Liman on a 15-count amended charge bordering on the […]
News Top Stories

Anambra election: IPOB threatens stay-at-home order from November 5

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo

The November 6 governorship election in Anambra State now faces challenges as the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), has threatened a week-long stay-at-home order if their leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, was not released unconditionally. According to IPOB’s Spokesman, Emma Powerful, the body called for unconditional release of Kanu on November 4, otherwise they would order […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica