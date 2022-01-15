Physically-challenged pupils construct bicycles, repair phones in Anambra school

It is a common practice in Nigeria that once an individual is physically deformed; the next option is to resort to alms begging. One can easily see beggars in street corners and places of worship, especially in big cities. But Jesus International Technical Secondary School, Orifite, Anambra State appears to have come to the rescue as it provides opportunity for the physically challenged to be financially, psychologically and emotionally independent. Physically-challenged pupils are made to build confidence through skills acquisition in the school.

They are taught how to make bicycles, beads, house wiring, repair phones, refrigerators, fans among others. A visit to the school showed that the deaf and dumb, blind or crippled acquire skills that will benefit them and their immediate society. The proprietor of the school, Rev. Fr. Anthony Ananwa, said in an interview that the pupils are taught how to produce things that help them improve their lives and the society. According to Fr. Ananwa, “They are trained in house wiring, repairing of phones, and construction of tubeless bicycles using local and for-eign materials. “Ours is a special type of bicycle that nails cannot puncture.

Our students have produced a good number of bicycles, which we give to individuals and corporate organizations. “I have continued to say that nobody created by God is disabled. I have the belief that even if any individual has physical deformity, he is capable of doing anything as long as his brain is working, because, there is ability in disability. “All these people that we often describe as disabled can actually think, work, study and do many things like any other human being.”

