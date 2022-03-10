Physician associations help Ukrainian colleagues

The World Medical Association (WMA), together with the European Forum of Medical Associations (EFMA) and the Standing Committee of Doctors (CPME), are raising funds to send medical goods to physicians in Ukraine. A statement from the WMA Public Relations Consultant, Nigel Duncan stated that under the supervision of former WMA President Prof. Leonid Eidelman, the three organisations, together with physician organisations in neighbouring countries, have opened an account for donations to support physician colleagues in Ukraine with medical supplies and other humanitarian goods to enable them to treat their patients. WMA President Dr. Heidi Stensmyren, said: “We are most grateful for these generous donations. We have started to assemble a first shipment of requested medical goods to Ukraine. We are calling on our members to support these efforts. Help is needed, urgently

