Physicians facing prison threat gain global support

Doctors in Nicaragua facing imprisonment for complaining about their government’s handling of the COVID19 pandemic have received strong support from the World Medical Association (WMA).

At their annual General Assembly, held online, WMA delegates from across the world condemned the Nicaraguan Government for its legislation threatening doctors with up to 10 years in prison for drawing attention to a collapse of the country’s healthcare system.

The meeting heard that doctors in the public sector who demanded protective measures like masks, gloves or vaccines, were dismissed under the accusation that they disrupted the public peace. And private-sector physicians who advised

Like this: Like Loading...