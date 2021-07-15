Health

Physicians: Health status of Nigerians declining

…task FG on preventable deaths

As Nigeria continues to grapple with effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, the West African College of Physicians (WACP), has raised concerns over the declining health status of Nigerians. National Chairman/VP WAPC Nigeria chapter, Prof. Aboi Madaki who spoke at a briefing to herald the College’s 2021 Conference with the theme ‘Nigeria Health Indices: Challenges and Prospects in a Contemporary World,’ also said Nigeria’s infant mortality rate, neo-natal mortality rate and Under 5 mortality rate indicators were even worse than those of neighbouring African countries.

Prof. Madaki listed factors responsible for the high death rates to include; suicide, insecurity, high prevalence of communicable and non – communicable diseases, deteriorating socioeconomic infrastructure, as well as poor access coupled with inefficient healthcare services. He said: “Nigeria Health indices portray declining health status of Nigeria when viewed as trend over the years and also when compared with regional and global standards.

“Nigeria Crude Death Rate (CDR) in 2019 was 12 (11.6)/1000 of the population. It was 15.1 in 2008 and has minimally improved over the years however, 12/1000 makes Nigeria a country with the fifth highest death rate in the world and 2nd highest in Africa only slightly better than Lesotho. “Life expectancy at birth, another good indicator of the general health status of the people is equally not very favourable in Nigeria.

Nigeria has life expectancy of 54 years (2017) but dropped to 52.2 years in 2019. Compared with Mozambique at 59 years putting us only better than Central Africa Republic (CAR) with 52 years and one of the lowest in sub Saharan Africa and 3rd lowest in the world.” He stressed the need for government at all levels to address the issues causing preventable deaths, and to also provide conducive environment for physicians to operate optimally in delivery of health care services to the citizenry. “The country’s leadership needs to take urgent steps to reduce preventable deaths and improve the quality of life of the citizens.

We equally call in health related professional bodies, security agencies and the general public to support government efforts in reducing preventable deaths on the country and make the country better for all. “If you have an expert and you have not given him both the tools and necessary environment you are not likely to provide optimal health services. If you give a physician the right environment he will give you the best of service but if you don’t provide the right environment, he or she finds it difficult to provide optimal service. “Health systems needs to work efficiently well to meet four cardinal goals worldwide: health status of the people, client experience, cost of providing care and efficiency to sustain services.”

