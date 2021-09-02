News

Physicians seek end to repression against

The World Medical Association has called on the Nicaraguan Government to end its repressive regime against physicians and other health professionals for protesting about the way in which the COVID-19 pandemic is being handled. In a strongly worded letter to Nicaraguan President, WMA describes as ‘shameful’ reports that hundreds of physicians and other health professionals have been dismissed for disobeying a government order that people injured during protests should not receive medical care. The letter from WMA President Dr. David Barbe stated: “We learnt that since the onset of COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the government has not carried out containment measures and has concealed information on the spread of the virus. In addition, despite the death of an unknown number of health professionals due to the disease, the government still does not give priority to the health sector for the allocation of vaccines against COVID-19 as recommended by the

News

Wike: Ex-service chiefs unfit for ambassadorial duties

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

…blames NASS, Presidency for NDDC’s rot Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has expressed disappointment over the decision of the National Assembly to confirm sacked service chiefs for ambassadorial duties, stressing that Nigerians are equally disappointed with the country’s apex law making body for the decision. The governor, who spoke yesterday when the Senate Committee on […]
News

2.5% for host communities not acceptable, says Diri

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has said that the 2.5 per cent revenue proposed for host communities in the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) was grossly inadequate and unacceptable to the people of Niger Delta region. Diri stated this yesterday during a town hall meeting organised on the Bill with members of the National Assembly and […]
News Top Stories

Oil rises as Goldman Sachs insists $80pb price possible year end

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

Oil prices rose by 2 per cent early on Monday, buoyed by market expectations that fuel demand globally is rising with the re-opening of major economies in Europe and higher travel numbers in the United States.   As of Monday, WTI was up 2.14 percent at $64.95 and Brent Crude had risen by 2.02 per […]

