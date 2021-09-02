Physicians seek end to repression against

The World Medical Association has called on the Nicaraguan Government to end its repressive regime against physicians and other health professionals for protesting about the way in which the COVID-19 pandemic is being handled. In a strongly worded letter to Nicaraguan President, WMA describes as ‘shameful’ reports that hundreds of physicians and other health professionals have been dismissed for disobeying a government order that people injured during protests should not receive medical care. The letter from WMA President Dr. David Barbe stated: “We learnt that since the onset of COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the government has not carried out containment measures and has concealed information on the spread of the virus. In addition, despite the death of an unknown number of health professionals due to the disease, the government still does not give priority to the health sector for the allocation of vaccines against COVID-19 as recommended by the

