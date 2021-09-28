PIA amendment: Ignoring salient controversies

The call on the Federal Government by stakeholders in the oil and gas sector to reconsider the three per cent allocation to host communities and other issues were further reenacted last week as the president sent the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) to the National Assembly for amendment. AKINTOLA AJIBADE writes

Last week, stakeholders, who, over the years, watched with concern the twists and turns surrounding the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), which eventually metamorphosed into an Act, were further taken aback as President Muhammadu Buhari failed to address the salient controversies in the Act as he sent the document back to the lawmakers for amendment.

Prominent in this regard is shedding out a reasonable percentage as host community fund, which observers believe would assuage the frequent agitations by militants and other aggrieved indigenes of the oil producing communities in the Niger Delta region.

However, as the situation currently stands, the president had, in his wisdom, left that part aside, while calling for a review and retransmitting the document to the lawmakers.

Meanwhile, while sending the document back to the National Assembly, last week, President Buhari requested the lawmakers to amend the Act, citing unbalanced geopolitical representation.

Buhari’s request was contained in a letter read by Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, on the floor of the upper legislative chamber.

Need for amendment

According to the president, having studied the administrative structure of the Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission (Commission) and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Authority), he requested the removal of ministers of petroleum and finance from the board of the two institutions.

He said: “The two ministries already have constitutional responsibilities of either supervision or intergovernmental relations that will continue to perform such roles without being in the board.

“It is also important to note that administratively, the representatives of the ministries in the board will be directors in the same rank in the institutions.

“This may bring some confrontations on some decision making especially on issues of staff-related matters.”

He also asked the number of non-executive members on the boards of both institutions to be increased. According to him, “the PIA provided for the appointment of two non-executive members for the board of the two institutions. I am of the view that this membership initiates limitation and does not address the principle of balanced geopolitical representation of the country.

“I, therefore, pray for the intervention of the ninth assembly to correct this oversight in the interest of national unity. Needless to add that this amendment will provide a sense of participation and inclusion for almost every section of the country in the decision making of strategic institutions such as the oil industry.

“If this amendment is approved, it will now increase the number of non-executive members from two to six. That is, one person from each geo-political zone. “The president also asked the national assembly to exempt serving public officers “from the established confirmation process for political appointments.

“This will ensure effective management of the revenue-generating institutions through uniform implementation of public service roles for employees in the authority.” Passing the bill Recall that the National Assembly eventually passed the bill into law on July 1, 2021, with many observers condemning them for not taking a second and proper look into some of the controversies that had trailed the bill for the over 13-year period it lasted.

While commending their efforts at seeing the bill through after so many years, President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, had said that the demons behind the non-passage of the bill for many years had been defeated, just as the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly (Senate), Senator Babajide Omoworare, said the federal lawmakers had broken the jinx.

However, much as Nigerians were elated over the passage of the bill, it, however, received a major backlash with regard to the three per cent allocation to host community as against the 30 per cent allocation to what they described as frontier basins.

The quota was rejected by the Southern Governors’ Forum and leaders of the South-south region, including a former minister, Edwin Clark. Representatives of the area demanded 10 per cent, or in the minimum, five per cent as earlier passed by the House of Representatives.

Throughout the years the bill was in the works, encountering major legal fireworks, the host community fund became one of the most outstanding controversies as it was necessary to be addressed following the degradation and lack the communities have suffered over the years despite being responsible for providing over 90 per cent of the country’s revenue.

While the heat and debates were still on, all hope was not lost as it was believed that President Buhari would review it upward before finally closing in on the Act. Even as they had agitated for 10 per cent, the lawmakers brought it down to three per cent, making it two per cent lower than the five per cent the southern governors had asked for.

Surprisingly, rather than yield to popular demand, President Buhari, while signing the bill, begged the host communities to accept the three per cent equity allocated to them on the strength that the country lost an estimated $50 billion worth of investments in 10 years as a result of non-passage of the PIB, lack of progress and stagnation in the petroleum industry.

Fresh agitations

However, as the president sent the document back to the lawmakers last week, signs that the agitation is yet to abate spilled out as a Niger Delta group, the Youths and Environmental Advocacy Centre (YEAC), urged him to consider the demands of host communities and the Niger Delta region.

The group requested that the three per cent host community fund be increased to at least five per cent, adding that the amendment of the new law was expected because, after 13 years, the National Assembly passed it after 35 days of its amendment.

Reacting to the planned amendment of PIA in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, the group’s Executive Director, Fyneface Dumnamene, charged the National Assembly to consider and approve the amendments sought by the President without further delay.

Insisting that the lawmakers failed to do a thorough job on the law, he said: “This was noticed when public inputs into the Bill were skewed with little for experts during public hearings and collating of memoranda that were not reviewed and their suggestions are taken into consideration to improve the law.”

The report pushed out by a national daily also quoted the Chairman of Coalition of Rivers Oil and Gas Host Communities, Barituka Loanyie, as restating that the PIA sent to the House of Representatives for amendment was a clear testament that it was hurriedly passed and signed just to tickle the fancy of the executive arm of government.

Far from being over, the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP), while commending the courage and decision of the Federal Government to send the PIA to the National Assembly for amendment, said the agitation by host communities must not be overlooked.

Its President, Fegalo Nsuke, stated: “We hope that President Muhammadu Buhari’s intention is to address the concerns of oil communities whose interests were shortchanged in the Act.”

According to him, “we are making the appeal because over the decades, there are people whose lives and future have been significantly altered by the operations of multinational oil companies. Therefore, Ogoni people demand 25 per cent derivation.

He maintained that MOSOP considered the three per cent operating cost recommended in the Act as repressive and discriminatory, especially when compared to the recommendations of the Solid Minerals Act, which benefitted non- oil-producing communities.

He, however, stressed that the Ogoni were confident that the operations of the Ogoni Development Authority would pave the way for a new era of cooperation and a friendly business environment between the Federal Government and the people.

Echoes of the past

Prior to last week’s contentious reaction to the Act, various stakeholders of Niger-Delta had dismissed the miserly three per cent allocated to host communities, urging the president to stop taking decisions that will escalate tension in the oil-rich region.

National President, Host Communities of Nigeria (HOSTCOM), Chief Benjamin Style Tamanrebi and a former Provost Marshal, Nigeria Army, Brigadier-General Don Idada Ikponmwen (rtd), had said it was ridiculous that President Buhari, who disregarded the passionate supplication of people of Niger-Delta to increase host communities’ three per cent to 10 per cent, was seeking their support after he had signed the PIB.

“Host communities and the entire Niger-Delta made the demand for him to increase this three per cent to 10 per cent before he signed the PIA. Mr. President should have listened to our plea before signing the Act.”

Last line

Now that it is obvious that the Federal Government has decided not to go back on the three per cent host community fund, nothing can be better than accepting it. However, in doing that, those who will eventually be in charge of the fund should do their best to ensure it is utilised in such a way that requesting for more in future would be justified

