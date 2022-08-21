News

PIA: Bayelsa inaugurates women economic inclusion committee

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe YENAGOA Comment(0)

To ensure that about 30 per cent of the 3 per cent funds that will accrue to host communities from the Petroleum Industry Act is set aside for women, the Bayelsa State government at the weekend inaugurated a committee called Bayelsa State economic inclusion committee on Petroleum Industry Act (BWEIC) to champion the course.

 

Inaugurating the committee on behalf of the State Governor, Chief Douye Diri, the Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo charged them to do all they can to make sure that the committee succeeds.

 

He said: “I believe that this committee doesn’t only have the capacity to think, they also have the capacity to put into practice what they thought out because of the caliber of persons in this committee.

 

The deputy governor had assured recently when the group went on a courtesy call to his office that the government would set up a committee to monitor and follow-up on the implementation of the PIA in the state. In her remarks, the Commissioner for Women Affairs, Social Development and Empowerment, Ms Faith Opene, thanked the government for inaugurating the committee.

 

She assured the government that the committee would work and achieve the aim for which it was set up. Recently, the convener of the group (Bayelsa Amazons’ Advocacy Campaign Group) that gave birth to the committee Princess Egbe had said that the capital funds from the PIA be equitably distributed without any form of discrimination against women in the various oil-producing areas

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

News

Flight resumption: NCAA expresses satisfaction over VAIA’s readiness

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has expressed satisfaction with the standard of facilities put in place and preparedness of the management of the Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, capital, towards resumption of flights operation in the country. This commendation was given yesterday by 18 Inspectors from NCAA led by Mr. Adebayo […]
News

2023 Presidency: No consensus S’East candidate yet, says Anyim

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi,

Ex-Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim insists the South East has yet to agree on a consensus candidate for the 2023 presidential election. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant stated this on Tuesday on a Silverbird Television programme: “Real Talk”. The former Secretary to the Government of the Federation said although the South East presidential […]
News

Food Crisis: COVID-19, others responsible – Perm Sec

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Ernest Umakhihe, yesterday said that the rising food crisis in the country is as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, conflict between Ukraine and Russia and the rising number of internally-displaced persons. Umakhihe, who hails from Edo North, made the disclosure in Benin, Edo […]

