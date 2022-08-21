PIA: Bayelsa inaugurates women economic inclusion committee

To ensure that about 30 per cent of the 3 per cent funds that will accrue to host communities from the Petroleum Industry Act is set aside for women, the Bayelsa State government at the weekend inaugurated a committee called Bayelsa State economic inclusion committee on Petroleum Industry Act (BWEIC) to champion the course.

Inaugurating the committee on behalf of the State Governor, Chief Douye Diri, the Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo charged them to do all they can to make sure that the committee succeeds.

He said: “I believe that this committee doesn’t only have the capacity to think, they also have the capacity to put into practice what they thought out because of the caliber of persons in this committee.

The deputy governor had assured recently when the group went on a courtesy call to his office that the government would set up a committee to monitor and follow-up on the implementation of the PIA in the state. In her remarks, the Commissioner for Women Affairs, Social Development and Empowerment, Ms Faith Opene, thanked the government for inaugurating the committee.

She assured the government that the committee would work and achieve the aim for which it was set up. Recently, the convener of the group (Bayelsa Amazons’ Advocacy Campaign Group) that gave birth to the committee Princess Egbe had said that the capital funds from the PIA be equitably distributed without any form of discrimination against women in the various oil-producing areas

