PIA: Dissecting operators’ impact on host communities

The Petroleum Industry Act mandated international oil companies and other players in the industry to impact their host communities positively. SUCCESS NWOGU examines strategies by operators to comply with the PIA’s provisions in this regard

The Petroleum Industry Act is a laudable enactment that many industry operators and analysis opined would boost the energy industry, through a sound regulatory framework, adequate protection for investment, a legal, governance, regulatory and fiscal framework for the Nigerian petroleum industry.

Its emergence has also led to the transition of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited, which was a public company, to a commercial entity now Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited; the development of host communities, among others.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on August 16, 2021, assented to law the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) – now the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), which the Senate had passed on July 15, 2021, and the House of Representatives also passed it on July 16, and so ended a long wait since the early 2000s.

Making impact

Over the last few months since the PIA berthed, a number of oil firms have done a lot to impress their host communities through projects under their corporate social responsibility agenda.

From road projects to some others socio-economic infrastructure rehabilitation and greenfield project implementations, some oil companies have striven not to disappoint in this regard. Following in the same stead, Petralon 54 Limited has leveraged PIA to contribute its quota to its host communities for recognition.

The company, which was awarded Petroleum Prospecting Licence No. 259 (PPL 259) known as the Dawes Island marginal field in June 2022 by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), on behalf of the Federal Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in accordance with the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021 has been actively engaging the communities since the award, with the motive of discovering the needs and pain points of the communities.

These engagements culminated in a visit to the communities recently. The host communities of the Dawes Island Field are Okochiri, Konuju, and Ogoloma, all in Okrika Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Dawes Island Field Dawes Island Field is located in the Eastern Niger Delta within an area formerly delineated as OML 54 and operated by Chevron as part of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company/Chevron Nigeria Joint Venture. The field lies in predominantly swamp terrain, with a water depth of around 4m. It is situated about 15km southwest of Port Harcourt, 7km west of the Onne Free Trade Zone, and 35km north of the Bonny Terminal.

Chevron had estimated recoverable reserves and resources of up to 19.5 mi barrels, cutting across two fault blocks (Up-thrown Block A and Down-thrown Block B).

The top echelon of the leadership of Petralon 54 Limited presented a copy of the award licence to the traditional rulers of the communities, during the host community launch.

Production commencement The Founder of the company, Mr Ahonsi Unuigbe, said Petralon 54 Limited, would leverage PIA to ensure good impacts in its host communities. He noted that the oil field had been inactive for about 14 years but said the company was fully back to start operations on the field.

According to him, the company has begun preliminary tests to fix the oil well in a bid to commence production. He said after the company commenced production, part of the proceeds from the asset would be used to create jobs for the teeming unemployed youth of the communities and equally for the overall development of the host communities.

Unuigbe said: “It is our hope that as we are ending this year, we will finish the well with preparation, with planning to commence proper operations next year. And as we are commencing operations, for every barrel of oil we produce, we are setting money aside for this community.

“Just like every other place in Nigeria, the population of this community is dominated by youths under 35. Sixty-five per cent of this community is under 35. So, there is high unemployment in this community as there is in this state and the country.

“We will address that by finding projects that offer training and employment opportunities so that youths of this community will grow up one day and start companies bigger than Petralon 54, own their oil projects, farms, banks, and everything because we want a better future for our new generation.”

Also speaking at the event tagged ‘Dawes Island Community Launch,’ which was held at the Ogoloma Town Square, Executive Director, Petralon 54 Limited, Adeola Akinrinmade, who was also accompanied at the event by the community’s Government Relations Manager, Gboyega Aiyemomi, said the company would operate a mutually beneficial system.

He said: “Petralon 54 is a socially responsible organisation that is committed to human and environmental wellbeing and urged the Okrika people to see the company as a partner in progress. “We are not just here to take without giving back.

With the right atmosphere created by the Okrika people for our company’s operations, mutual prosperity is assured. “Petralon 54 Ltd is an indigenous exploration and production oil and gas company.

“The company holds a 100 per cent interest in PPL 259, which covers the Dawes Island Field. It is a subsidiary of Petralon Energy Limited, whose mission is to leverage its experience, expertise, and world-class delivery capability to grow true indigenous ownership within the sector while redefining the relationship between oil companies and communities.

“As a company, Petralon 54 Limited is excited at the opportunities this development will present to every stakeholder in this ecosystem and has commenced significant investment in the asset, which has suffered neglect for more than 18 years.

“Going by its strategic plan to take the Dawes Island field to sustained commercial production before the end of the year 2022, Petralon 54 started well-test operations in September 2022, an initia tive which will result in sufficient data gathering that will enable seamless operation and contribution to national output.”

Akinrinmade said the company had enough resources to prosecute and optimise its investments in the area. He said: “Money is fluid and it is always looking for somewhere to rest. So, the question is, are you in the right position to attract funds to rest on your asset?

Yes, for us. You could have listened to what the founder and the CEO said when we were awarded in 2021. We did not just jump into it. “We took time to engage with partners. They are an internationally known company for geoscientific research. We gave them the letter and they accepted it intensely and vigorously.

And they came out with the plan which we are going to utilise to attract investment. And the plan says during the course of the years, two years to three years. “And it shows that the field is indeed viable enough to attract investment internationally, and viable to attract investment locally.

I would say there won’t be a problem attracting investment because this asset is viable. Alive to host communities Spokesmen for Ogoloma and Okochiri communities, Dr Chris Biriowu and Hon. Linda Koroma, said it was imperative for oil companies to be alive to their corporate social responsibilities by impacting favourably on their host communities.

Koroma said: “We are peace-loving people but we do not want to be taken for granted. In getting wealth out of our land, our people’s means of livelihood are destroyed.

We, therefore, expect that we should be a part of the prosperity for which we sacrifice our livelihoods, ecosystem and land. “With the way you, Petralon 54, have come to us, we are persuaded that you are keen on a long-term and mutually beneficial relationship

with our people, and for that, you have our full support and cooperation.” Biriowu said: “Our communities have a very high percentage of youths, who will require employment and empowerment. We ask you, as one of us, to make this one of your own problems, too.” Accountability Publish What You Pay (PWYP), Nigeria, a leading civil society organisation in oil and gas and extractive sector advocacy for transparency and accountability, said it is imperative for oil companies to impact favourably on their host communities. The National Coordinator, PWYP, Taiwo Otitolaye, in an interview with New Telegraph, called on operators in the energy sector to truly impact positively on their host communities. He said: “Oil has become a curse to the host communities over four decades. The livelihoods of the people have been destroyed, their environment has been degraded. “Diseases have become the order of the day. People are dying without enough responses from the operators and government. Kogi State coming up is just joining those states that have been negatively affected. “What we advocate is what we call corporate accountability by the international oil companies, other companies and other affiliates players and operators in the ind“It is not just ‘we build schools and hospitals,’ they should go to the community and carry out a community needs assessment and enter a joint Memorandum of understanding (MoU). It is an international standard to have an MoU for any company that wants to operate in the community. The community and the company will jointly sign it then development will take place. “This time around, climate change is devastating. It is real. So they should bear in mind that Nigerians have also entered the Paris agreement on decarbonisation. So they should operate according to the Paris agreement which Nigerian is a signatory to because the world is moving through the energy transition.”

