PIA: Govt failed to address major bottlenecks –OPS

…says stakeholders’ input excluded

NACCIMA to leverage Act for growth

Following President Muhammadu Buhari’s assent of Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) 2021 into law, members of the organised private sec-tor (OPS) picked holes in the Act as major stakeholders’ inputs were out. The OPSN, which is the umbrella body of all private sector operators and chambers of commerce in Nigeria, described Act as a not too ‘perfect legislation.’ Speaking with New Telegraph in Lagos, yesterday, the immediate Director-General of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Dr. Muda Yusuf, said although President Buhari had assented, government, however, failed in its actions to address major bottlenecks raised by stakeholders. Yusuf noted, for instance, that oil companies were concerned about the adequacy of the fiscal terms in the PIB.

Likewise, he pointed out that the host communities also had reservations about the percentage contribution to their communities. The former LCCI DG said: “The Presidential assent to the PIB is a welcome development, although it is not a perfect legislation because not all the concerns of major stakeholders have been addressed by the legislation.

“But it is surely an improvement over the current legislative framework. I am aware that the oil companies were concerned about the adequacy of the fiscal terms in the PIB. The host communities also had reservations about the percentage contribution to host communities’ fund. “However, we can always improve on those provisions with time. Issues of this nature are typically work in progress.

“The Act is a major instrument of reform in the oil and gas sector. It has a number of significant implications for the oil and gas sector and the economy as a whole. “It has a profound investment effect as investment sentiments in the petroleum sector are enhanced by the new policy regime.

“There is the macroeconomic effect, which is expected from the conservation of foreign exchange as more petroleum products are refined locally; there is revenue effect on account of new private investments in the sector; there is the employment effects from new investments, and there is the expected foreign exchange earnings outcomes, which higher upstream oil sector investment will generate. “The boosting of petroleum refining capacity as well as petrochemical production will have remarkable impacts on our balance of payment position in the medium to long term.”

On his part, the Director- General, Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce Industry Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Ambassador Ayoola Olukanni, called for transparency and honest implementation of the provisions in order to restore investor confidence in the Act. He said: “NACCIMA welcomes the signing into law of the PIB by President Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR). “The association commends this bold and strategic step to reposition the Nigerian oil and gas sector to restore investor confidence and attract the much needed foreign direct Iinvestment and local participation.

“Hitherto, this sector of the economy stagnated and a number of principal players placed new investments on hold or even divested existing assets due to perceived unstable legal and policy environment. “The thrust of the PIB to unbundle NNPC and commercialise its operations, disaggregate regulation from operatorship and accomodate diverse stakeholders, especially host communities is transformative.” According to him, a restructured NNPC and ownership structure will help to create a wider opportunity and space for members and the oil producing communities to participate. The association is, however, of the view that for the PIB to achieve its purpose, it needs to be implemented in a structured and disciplined manner on the long term. “Such an implementation approach will ensure transparency and focus while reinforcing confidence among local and International players.”

