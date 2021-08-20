News

PIA: LCCI demands FG’s clarification on 3% revenue for host communities, oil subsidy removal

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has urged the Federal Government to clear its policy statement concerning the three per cent revenue allocation to host communities and the removal of oil subsidies in the signed Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021 in order to guaranteed healthy business in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

LCCI said that divergent statements by different government officials on the removal of oil subsidies create uncertainty. Similarly, the chamber reiterated that non understanding of the three per cent revenue allocation to host communities could forestall a misunderstanding of the Government’s intentions and raise tensions in the oil-producing region. The Director-General of LCCI, Dr. Chinyere Almona, made this known to New Telegraph in a release yesterday on the Federal Government’s Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021 signed into law.

She explained that the signing into law, of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021 by President Muhammadu Buhari after being passed by both chambers of the National Assembly marked a significant milestone in the administration of Nigeria’s oil and gas industry, after several years of deadlock in the attempts made by successive governments to develop a comprehensive and practicable legislative framework to regulate the oil and gas industry. According to her, the Act has opened windows of opportunities in the oil and gas industry, with renewed optimism for increased inflow of investments, revenue generation boost, and job opportunities.

