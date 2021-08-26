News

PIA: NASS will ensure effective implementation – Sen. Bassey Albert

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Tony Anichebe, Uyo

The Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) recently assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari has been described as a step in the right direction towards rejigging Nigeria’s oil and gas sector for enhanced development, productivity and viability.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream), Senator Bassey Akpan Albert, stated this while fielding questions on PIA and its planned implementation on ‘Tuesday Live’, a current affairs programme on the ‘Nigeria Television Authority (NTA)’ anchored by Cyril Stober.

The senator, who represents Akwa Ibom North East (Uyo) Senatorial District in the Senate, opined that the passage and subsequent assent by President Buhari was the starting point for long-awaited reforms.

“The key thing is that we have scaled the first hurdle. We have put in place a mechanism that will attract the international community to invest in the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry. The emphasis now is on energy transition and we must follow global trends,” he said.

He added: “The PIA will enable host communities to take their destinies into their hands as what accrues to them through the law will directly get to them without the interference of any third party.”

The senator also insisted that the National Assembly will effectively carry out its oversight function on the Act.

Senator Albert, however, revealed that: “In the course of implementation, the National Assembly will expedite action in reviewing any section of the PIA that needs to, to enable us fast track its implementation.”

According to him: “In three to four years, Nigerians will see the effect of the PIA,” and further explained that: “The Law provides for locals to pay for crude in naira, which will help in reducing the pressure on the FOREX (foreign exchange) market and further crash the price of dollars.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

AVM Idris extols media group for appreciating armed forces

Posted on Author FLORA ONWUDIWE

The Commandant of the Nigerian Armed Forces Centre (NAFRC), Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Mohammed Idris, has extolled a media group, Prayer & Support 4 Nigerian Armed Forces, for appreciating the Nigerian Armed Forces, both retired and serving, as instrument of peace. Idris gave this commendation during a visit by the Media Group led by the […]
News Top Stories

APC: Oshiomhole accepts sack, reels out achievements

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja

The immediate past National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has accepted his removal, just as he has reeled out his achievements in office. Oshiomhole, who was elected into office as APC National Chairman in 2018, was last week Thursday, sacked as National Chairman. Before his ouster, he was suspended […]
News

Petrol hike: NLC, TUC missing, as Nigerians kick

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

Despite the outrage by Nigerians over the recent hike in Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise known as petrol, organised labour has refused to comment over the matter three days after the hike. The Pipelines and Product Marketing Company (PPMC)  had in a circular dated November 11, informed petrol marketers of the changes in wholesale price […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica