PIA: N’Delta leaders take swipe at Buhari

A fresh outrage has hit President Muhammadu Buhari's assent to the Petroleum Industry Act,(PIA) which allocated three per cent equity to oil producing communities.

Some Niger Delta leaders have described it as an insult to their people. In different interviews with Sunday Telegraph, the leaders who were livid, did not spare Buhari and the lawmakers, who they claimed did not only play politics with the passage of the bill but insulted their sensibilities.

A former Commissioner for Commerce and Industry in Akwa Ibom State and current Auditor of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Mr. Toby Nkagudeh, said the Senate politicized the passage of the bill.

He said: I don’t know why people should be in the Senate and be playing party politics rather than playing Nigeria. Nigerians are yet to cultivate that patriotism of seeing ourselves as Nigerians first before party in national issues.

The problem is that there is no adequate record of the quantity of oil produced from the state; all efforts I have made through goggle and other means are yet to yield results till date, and until we have accurate records, we will always be deceived. We will always be given pittance.

“A situation where communities, which just have pipelines running through their areas are classified as oil-bearing communities is unfortunate. Can oil spill affect them like it does on communities on the coastal lines, which sometimes destroy their ecosystem which they survive on? What has happened is an error before God and man.

The governors said at least five per cent but I don’t know how they even come about it. To me, may be, they hope to get it and bargain for more tomorrow because the five per cent is grossly inadequate while the three per cent is annoying.”

In his own submission, Bayelsa State’s Commissioner in charge of the Ministry of Ijaw National Affairs, Honourable Erasmus Ucheowaji Patrick, said since the discovery of oil in the Niger Delta, the region has never been treated fairly.

He said: “We know we have not received fair treatment in this part of the world. I’m not a young man and I’m not a youth anymore. And I know that right from time to time that the Ijaw nation, Ijaw race, and the people of Niger Delta have never had the best of times in this country.

“ Look at Oloibiri. It is like a ghost town. Nothing is happening there. Look at our region. We have the worst roads and worst infrastructure anywhere and yet the money with which Abuja, Lagos and everything were built came from here.

And now you have passed the Petroleum Industry Bill into law and you expect us to clap for you for short-changing us, putting 30 per cent to doing exploration of something that you are not even sure of and then giving the host communities three per cent.

That is the height of injustice and an insult to our sensibility. I tell you, it is not right.” Also weighing-in, Executive Director, Youths and Environmental Advocacy Centre (YEAC), Fyneface Dumnamene Fyneface, said that the three per cent approved for the host communities was meager.

He said: “The 3 per cent is not enough for the host communities if the government is determined to make a significant difference considering the negative impacts of the oil mining on the people over the years.

However, while hoping for a futuristic improvement and increment in that meagre 3 per cent, the amount can make a lot of difference in Ogoni and other Niger Delta communities if properly utilized.” See interview on page 21

