News Top Stories

PIA: N’Delta leaders take swipe at Buhari

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha and Pauline Onyibe Comment(0)

e A fresh outrage has hit President Muhammadu Buhari’s assent to the Petroleum Industry Act,(PIA) which allocated three per cent equity to oil producing communities.

 

Some Niger Delta leaders have described it as an insult to their people. In different interviews with Sunday Telegraph, the leaders who were livid, did not spare Buhari and the lawmakers, who they claimed did not only play politics with the passage of the bill but insulted their sensibilities.

 

A former Commissioner for Commerce and Industry in Akwa Ibom State and current Auditor of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Mr. Toby Nkagudeh, said the Senate politicized the passage of the bill.

 

He said: I don’t know why people should be in the Senate and be playing party politics rather than playing Nigeria. Nigerians are yet to cultivate that patriotism of seeing ourselves as Nigerians first before party in national issues.

 

The problem is that there is no adequate record of the quantity of oil produced from the state; all efforts I have made through goggle and other means are yet to yield results till date, and until we have accurate records, we will always be deceived. We will always be given pittance.

 

“A situation where communities, which just have pipelines running through their areas are classified as oil-bearing communities is unfortunate. Can oil spill affect them like it does on communities on the coastal lines, which sometimes destroy their ecosystem which they survive on? What has happened is an error before God and man.

 

The governors said at least five per cent but I don’t know how they even come about it. To me, may be, they hope to get it and bargain for more tomorrow because the five per cent is grossly inadequate while the three per cent is annoying.”

 

In his own submission, Bayelsa State’s Commissioner in charge of the Ministry of Ijaw National Affairs, Honourable Erasmus Ucheowaji Patrick, said since the discovery of oil in the Niger Delta, the region has never been treated fairly.

 

He said: “We know we have not received fair treatment in this part of the world. I’m not a young man and I’m not a youth anymore. And I know that right from time to time that the Ijaw nation, Ijaw race, and the people of Niger Delta have never had the best of times in this country.

 

“ Look at Oloibiri. It is like a ghost town. Nothing is happening there. Look at our region. We have the worst roads and worst infrastructure anywhere and yet the money with which Abuja, Lagos and everything were built came from here.

 

And now you have passed the Petroleum Industry Bill into law and you expect us to clap for you for short-changing us, putting 30 per cent to doing exploration of something that you are not even sure of and then giving the host communities three per cent.

 

That is the height of injustice and an insult to our sensibility. I tell you, it is not right.” Also weighing-in, Executive Director, Youths and Environmental Advocacy Centre (YEAC), Fyneface Dumnamene Fyneface, said that the three per cent approved for the host communities was meager.

 

He said: “The 3 per cent is not enough for the host communities if the government is determined to make a significant difference considering the negative impacts of the oil mining on the people over the years.

 

However, while hoping for a futuristic improvement and increment in that meagre 3 per cent, the amount can make a lot of difference in Ogoni and other Niger Delta communities if properly utilized.” See interview on page 21

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Ex-President Gbagbo barred from Ivorian elections

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Constitutional Court in Cote d’Ivoire has barred the former president, Laurent Gbagbo, and former prime minister, Guillaume Soro, from running in the presidential election next month. The electoral commission had already said that anyone with a criminal record would be disqualified, reports the BBC. Both men have convictions. Earlier, protests broke out in […]
News

Atiku disowns Koo social media account

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

j Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has said the social media platform known as ‘Koo’ on his name is fake.   Atiku, in a statement by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, explained that information and details on the fake Koo account was lifted from other social media platforms where he holds verified handles. He […]
News

2021 WASSCE commences August 16

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced that the 2021 Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) would commence from Monday, August 16 to September 30, 2021, throughout the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).   The Head of the Nigeria National Office (HNO) of WAEC, Mr. Patrick Areghan, stated this […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica