Business

PIA, NNPC’s profit signalling better days ahead

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf Comment(0)

Barely two weeks after the Petroleum Industry Bill was signed by President Muhammadu Buhari, NNPC made its first profit in 44 years amidst misinformation. ADEOLA YUSUF, in this report, takes a second look at the two major events in Nigeria’s oil industry

 

Within the last 14 days, the Nigerian oil and gas space was highlighted by two major events: the signing of Petroeum Industry Bill (PIB) and the announcement of N287 billion profit first ever recorded in the 44 years of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) existence. Before this, misinformation had greeted the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

 

NNPC is being privatised?

 

No, NNPC is not privatised. NNPC is only becoming a limited liability company subject to CAMA, to be named NNPC Ltd (C will also now mean Company, not corporation). The share is still 100% government owned.

 

A major difference is, prior to PIA, NNPC had its own law: NNPC Act 1977, which guided it. Now, NNPC Ltd will be subject to law guiding other companies in Nigeria. PIA repeals (abolishes in layman’s term) the NNPC Act.

 

NNPC Ltd will run like a company with full profit/commercial motive (did it ever have loss motive?). 20 per cent of its profits to be retained for its own growth and 80 per cent remitted to government as its shareholder.

 

30% frontier exploration fund/3% host community levy

There are two things wrong with this info. Firstly, the bases of computation are different. The basis for FEF is profit oil/ gas, the basis for HCL is prior year operating expenses. Secondly, the 30 per cent FEF applies only on NNPC’s profit oil/gas, while three per cent HCL applies on opex of all upstream companies in Nigeria, and there are over 50 of them.

 

So mere comparison of the headline percentage without regard to bases and number of companies in each bucket, is misinformation. Noteworthy is that the commitment to FEF is too big in light of the country’s financial situation, dire need of revenue for other things, but the facts stated above need to be corrected.

 

NNPC to contribute 30% of its profits to FEF

 

This is wrong. There is a difference between NNPC profits vs NNPC profit oil & profit gas. The former is the corporate accounting profit, as in when all its  as a company are deducted from its revenues, what is left.

 

This is not the profit the PIA is talking about as the basis of the 30 per cent of FEF. What PIA is talking about is profit oil and profit gas from NNPC’s upstream oil & gas contracts (production sharing, profit sharing & risk sharing contracts). Profit oil/gas is what is left after royalty, tax and operating cost are deducted from crude oil or crude gas production in any of the contract types above.

 

It’s an upstream thing, so it means profits from NNPC subsidiaries like NGC are not part of it. In short, it’s not the corporate profit of NNPC as group.

 

Frontier exploration = North

 

Section 9 that establishes FEF actually says the fund will be used for the development of “frontier averages.”

The definition section says “frontier acreages” would be as defined through regulation by commission. Effectively, the commission (i.e successor to DPR) will later issue a regulation to define and say where the “frontier acreages” are.

However, it is expected that frontier basins would be part of these frontier acreages and PIA listed Anambra, Dahomey, Bida, Chad & Benue trough as the basins, which would effectively (but not exhaustively) be part of frontier acreages.

From that list, two of the five determined frontier fields are not in the North. So, frontier exploration fund use is not only for the North. Now sounding like I’m defending FG? No, just the law.

 

PIA has become effective

No, PIA is not yet in force. While the signing by the president means it has become a law, it doesn’t mean it became effective on the day it was signed. A gazetted version will be issued that says the date of commencement.

 

A couple of provisions there will also not start immediately. For example, the minister of finance will incorporate NNPC Ltd under CAMA within six months after effective date. In short, the date of signing is not necessarily the effective date. And the effective date is not yet public yet.

And the first profit in 44 years

 

The corporation published a net profit of N287billion, first profit ever to be declared in the entire 44-year history of the establishment. President Muhammadu Buhari, who doubles a the substantive minister of petroleum resources, announced this.

 

The feat, Buhari said, was in fulfillment of an earlier pledge by the Federal Government to publicly announce the financial position of the NNPC. He said “I am pleased to announce the declaration of Profit after Tax of N287 billion in 2020 by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation. This is as a sequel to the completion of the statutory Annual Audit exercise for Year 2020.

 

“The NNPC losses were reduced from N803 billion in year 2018 to N1.7 billion in year 2019 and the eventual declaration of Net Profit in Year 2020 for the first time in its 44-year history.

 

“This development is consistent with this administration’s commitment to ensuring pru  dent management of resources and maximisation of value for the Nigerian people from their natural resources.

 

“I have further directed the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation to timely publish the Audited Financial statements in line with the requirements of the law and as follow up to our commitment to ensuring transparency and accountability by public institutions.

 

“I congratulate the Board, Management and Staff of the Corporation and look forward to greater value creation for the Nigerian people.”

 

How NNPC did it

 

Following the presidential applause for posting the profit, the Group Managing Director, Mallam Mele Kyari, gave an insight into the measures adopted by his management to achieve the feat.

 

A statement from NNPC issued by spokesman, Garba Deen Mohammed, attributed the turn-around of the corporation from a loss of ₦803 billion 2018 to profit of ₦287 billion in 2020 to the aggressive implementation of cost-cutting measures, improved efficiency through business automation, emphasis on commercially-focused investments and non-interference in the management of the corporation from any quarters.

 

The GMD also added that the Corporation saved a lot of cost through contract renegotiation by up to 30 per cent on the heels of COVID-19, introduction of technology that drastically cut travel cost through reduction in in-person meetings and the general automation of process-   es that enhanced efficiency across the group’s businesses. He said management’s focus on the prioritization of investment and staff welfare also helped in boosting the Corporation’s overall productivity and bottom line.

 

Minister’s comment

 

Speaking earlier while kick-starting the press conference, the Alternate Chairman of the NNPC Board of Directors and Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, who joined the press conference virtually, congratulated the GMD, management and staff of the corporation on the feat of posting profit for the first time since its incorporation in 1977.

 

He said NNPC’s emergence from loss into profitability, coming shortly after the signing into law of the Petroleum Industry Bill, was a proud moment for him, adding that this was a season of achievements for the nation’s oil and gas sector.

 

Members of the NNPC Board, Chief Pius Akinyelure, Mallam Mohammed Lawal, Dr. Tajudeen Umar and Mrs Lami Onayi Ahmed, who were also present at the event, also echoed the minister and congratulated the management and staff of the Corporation on the feat.

 

Last line

The two events – signing of the PIB and the announcement of N287 billion profit, first time in the 44 years existece of NNPC, are signals that there are better days ahead for the Nigeria’s oil industry. All stakeholders should put hands on the deck to making this a reality.

 

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Unilever declares N60.487bn turnover

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Unilever Nigeria Plc has declared a turnover of N60.5 billion for the financial year ended December 2019. In line with its resolve to enhance profitability, the Board and Management of Unilever Nigeria Plc. has assured the shareholders of their commitment to good corporate governance that would in turn drive sustainability and efficiency across every aspect […]
Business

Nigeria’s 98% debt service to revenue ratio worrisome – LCCI

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

…says commitment taking huge toll on GDP …advises on sectors to boost revenue The Council of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has raised serious economic concerns over Nigeria’s rising debt service payment, saying in half year 2021 alone, the country’s debt service to revenue ratio hit about 98 per cent, up from […]
Business

NSE halts gaining streak with N42bn loss

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Key performance indices, the NSE All Share Index (ASI), yesterday fell by 0.3 per cent to halt gaining streak as profit taking hits the equities market following investors’ crave to increase capital gains. Driven by a decline in value of blue chip companies, the equities market closed the trading day on a negative note. Consequently, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica