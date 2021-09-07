PIA, NNPC’s profit signalling better days ahead

Barely two weeks after the Petroleum Industry Bill was signed by President Muhammadu Buhari, NNPC made its first profit in 44 years amidst misinformation. ADEOLA YUSUF, in this report, takes a second look at the two major events in Nigeria’s oil industry

Within the last 14 days, the Nigerian oil and gas space was highlighted by two major events: the signing of Petroeum Industry Bill (PIB) and the announcement of N287 billion profit first ever recorded in the 44 years of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) existence. Before this, misinformation had greeted the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

NNPC is being privatised?

No, NNPC is not privatised. NNPC is only becoming a limited liability company subject to CAMA, to be named NNPC Ltd (C will also now mean Company, not corporation). The share is still 100% government owned.

A major difference is, prior to PIA, NNPC had its own law: NNPC Act 1977, which guided it. Now, NNPC Ltd will be subject to law guiding other companies in Nigeria. PIA repeals (abolishes in layman’s term) the NNPC Act.

NNPC Ltd will run like a company with full profit/commercial motive (did it ever have loss motive?). 20 per cent of its profits to be retained for its own growth and 80 per cent remitted to government as its shareholder.

30% frontier exploration fund/3% host community levy

There are two things wrong with this info. Firstly, the bases of computation are different. The basis for FEF is profit oil/ gas, the basis for HCL is prior year operating expenses. Secondly, the 30 per cent FEF applies only on NNPC’s profit oil/gas, while three per cent HCL applies on opex of all upstream companies in Nigeria, and there are over 50 of them.

So mere comparison of the headline percentage without regard to bases and number of companies in each bucket, is misinformation. Noteworthy is that the commitment to FEF is too big in light of the country’s financial situation, dire need of revenue for other things, but the facts stated above need to be corrected.

NNPC to contribute 30% of its profits to FEF

This is wrong. There is a difference between NNPC profits vs NNPC profit oil & profit gas. The former is the corporate accounting profit, as in when all its as a company are deducted from its revenues, what is left.

This is not the profit the PIA is talking about as the basis of the 30 per cent of FEF. What PIA is talking about is profit oil and profit gas from NNPC’s upstream oil & gas contracts (production sharing, profit sharing & risk sharing contracts). Profit oil/gas is what is left after royalty, tax and operating cost are deducted from crude oil or crude gas production in any of the contract types above.

It’s an upstream thing, so it means profits from NNPC subsidiaries like NGC are not part of it. In short, it’s not the corporate profit of NNPC as group.

Frontier exploration = North

Section 9 that establishes FEF actually says the fund will be used for the development of “frontier averages.”

The definition section says “frontier acreages” would be as defined through regulation by commission. Effectively, the commission (i.e successor to DPR) will later issue a regulation to define and say where the “frontier acreages” are.

However, it is expected that frontier basins would be part of these frontier acreages and PIA listed Anambra, Dahomey, Bida, Chad & Benue trough as the basins, which would effectively (but not exhaustively) be part of frontier acreages.

From that list, two of the five determined frontier fields are not in the North. So, frontier exploration fund use is not only for the North. Now sounding like I’m defending FG? No, just the law.

PIA has become effective

No, PIA is not yet in force. While the signing by the president means it has become a law, it doesn’t mean it became effective on the day it was signed. A gazetted version will be issued that says the date of commencement.

A couple of provisions there will also not start immediately. For example, the minister of finance will incorporate NNPC Ltd under CAMA within six months after effective date. In short, the date of signing is not necessarily the effective date. And the effective date is not yet public yet.

And the first profit in 44 years

The corporation published a net profit of N287billion, first profit ever to be declared in the entire 44-year history of the establishment. President Muhammadu Buhari, who doubles a the substantive minister of petroleum resources, announced this.

The feat, Buhari said, was in fulfillment of an earlier pledge by the Federal Government to publicly announce the financial position of the NNPC. He said “I am pleased to announce the declaration of Profit after Tax of N287 billion in 2020 by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation. This is as a sequel to the completion of the statutory Annual Audit exercise for Year 2020.

“The NNPC losses were reduced from N803 billion in year 2018 to N1.7 billion in year 2019 and the eventual declaration of Net Profit in Year 2020 for the first time in its 44-year history.

“This development is consistent with this administration’s commitment to ensuring pru dent management of resources and maximisation of value for the Nigerian people from their natural resources.

“I have further directed the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation to timely publish the Audited Financial statements in line with the requirements of the law and as follow up to our commitment to ensuring transparency and accountability by public institutions.

“I congratulate the Board, Management and Staff of the Corporation and look forward to greater value creation for the Nigerian people.”

How NNPC did it

Following the presidential applause for posting the profit, the Group Managing Director, Mallam Mele Kyari, gave an insight into the measures adopted by his management to achieve the feat.

A statement from NNPC issued by spokesman, Garba Deen Mohammed, attributed the turn-around of the corporation from a loss of ₦803 billion 2018 to profit of ₦287 billion in 2020 to the aggressive implementation of cost-cutting measures, improved efficiency through business automation, emphasis on commercially-focused investments and non-interference in the management of the corporation from any quarters.

The GMD also added that the Corporation saved a lot of cost through contract renegotiation by up to 30 per cent on the heels of COVID-19, introduction of technology that drastically cut travel cost through reduction in in-person meetings and the general automation of process- es that enhanced efficiency across the group’s businesses. He said management’s focus on the prioritization of investment and staff welfare also helped in boosting the Corporation’s overall productivity and bottom line.

Minister’s comment

Speaking earlier while kick-starting the press conference, the Alternate Chairman of the NNPC Board of Directors and Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, who joined the press conference virtually, congratulated the GMD, management and staff of the corporation on the feat of posting profit for the first time since its incorporation in 1977.

He said NNPC’s emergence from loss into profitability, coming shortly after the signing into law of the Petroleum Industry Bill, was a proud moment for him, adding that this was a season of achievements for the nation’s oil and gas sector.

Members of the NNPC Board, Chief Pius Akinyelure, Mallam Mohammed Lawal, Dr. Tajudeen Umar and Mrs Lami Onayi Ahmed, who were also present at the event, also echoed the minister and congratulated the management and staff of the Corporation on the feat.

Last line

The two events – signing of the PIB and the announcement of N287 billion profit, first time in the 44 years existece of NNPC, are signals that there are better days ahead for the Nigeria’s oil industry. All stakeholders should put hands on the deck to making this a reality.

