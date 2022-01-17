News Top Stories

PIA provides enormous business opportunities for NNPC –Kyari

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kyari, has said the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) would provide business opportunities that would enable the company earn more revenue for the country.

 

Kyari made the disclosure while addressing staff of the organisation in a townhall meeting held at the NNPC Towers, over the weekend, with staff outside the corporate headquarters participating virtually.

 

Highlighting the significance of the PIA to the NNPC and by extension the Nigerian economy, Kyari said the new legislation has raised shareholders’ expectations on the company, even as it has given it a wide room to make progress.

 

According to him, the PIA had put “all moneymaking options on the table; it is up to us to take advantage of it.” A statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja by the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Garba Mugeria’s  hammad, quoted the CEO as saying that because of the new legislation NNPC Ltd would not only shed some of its toxic liabilities but will be the largest and most capitalised company in the whole of Africa and, potentially, the most profitable on the entire continent.

 

Kyari further charged employees of the organisation to ensure the company becomes a commercially viable entity and a multibillion- dollar company that will continuously deliver value to its shareholders – the over 200 million Nigerians.

 

