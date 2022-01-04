PIA, renewables oil investment wheels for Nigerians

The year 2022 holds greater prospects for oil and gas operators, in the event that they are able to shrug off disappointments and failures of the past years, just as developments in the power sector also open the flanks for interested investors, writes AKINOLA AJIBADE

For Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, year 2022 ushers in more activities in the nation’s energy industry and, by extension, revenue for stakeholders, including the Federal Government, if all goes according to plans.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timpeye Slyva, had, at the end of December 2021, said that 2022 would be great for the energy industry in Nigeria.

Sylva urged Nigerians to put on their thinking caps, with a view to knowing how and where to invest in 2022 and further rake in revenue for themselves and the economy as a whole.

According to him, the recently signed Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) would pave the way for new investments in various areas in 2022, urging Nigerians to prepare well by leveraging on it for growth.

The Act, Sylva said, would enable Nigerians to choose from array of investment opportunities in 2022 and subsequent years, stating that more profits would come into their pockets, despite the challenges in the country’s economy.

Already, government has lined up a lot of programmes for 2022, in order to scale up the growth of the industry and the economy generally.

Part of the plans include the removal of petroleum subsidy in June and subsequent channeling of the funds used in importing fuel into the country on more developmental projects like roads, primary health services, education and others.

This is coupled with the fact that government hopes to embark on full deregulation of the downstream sub-sector of the oil industry, while at the same time jacking up the pump prices of the petroleum products from N165 to either N320 or N330 per litre, after subsidy removal.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC)’s Group Managing Director, Mallam Mele Kolo Kyari, disclosed this sometime in 2021.

All these programmes are planned by government to change the face of the oil and gas sector and also boost the earnings of vast majority of the populace, who, one way or the other, are connected to the smooth operation of the sector and the economy in particular.

While this lasts, stakeholders are warming up to utilise opportunities as they unfold in the industry in 2022.

They said opportunities would abound in the industry this year, urging Nigerians to leverage them in order to stimulate growth.

They said that opportunities would crop up in the entire value chain and that if stakeholders, irrespective of their sizes (small or big) maximise them, they would earn money in the sector.

Possible growth areas

The areas are many and not limited to the entire supply chains in the petroleum industry. Opening of new fuel outlets, improving the services of the existing ones, investing in modular refineries, joining upstream players, by assisting them to transport materials to and from oil production sites, provision of technical expertise to electricity distribution companies (DisCos) in the areas of fixing transformers, metering the populace, in the face of shortage of manpower found among the electricity companies, among rendering other services to them.

Visibility studies

Prospective and existing investors in the nation’s energy sector should have the skills require to navigate the industry well.

The skills, the President, Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), Mr Clemens Isong, said, included knowing how to prepare and present feasibility studies on projects in the oil industry, stressing that there must be an up to date studies on projects or areas one is trying to explore.

Feasibility studies, Isong said, should include the cost of the projects, quality of the land, which would play host to the projects, methods of recruiting human resources (workers), how to source for materials needed for production, when the projects take off, get approvals from NNPC and other regulatory bodies among others.

He said that investors could start the business, which they plan to invest on, once feasibility studies are intact.

Isong argued that absence of good feasibility study had resulted in the premature death of many projects, which would otherwise become drivers of revenue for the owners and the oil and gas industry in particular.

Marketers’ perspectives

Isong, also a former Chairman of MOMAN, said that the supply chains were going to offer more profits, advising more people to engage in the distribution of white products among rendering other services in the oil, power and allied sectors of the economy for growth.

He said that more refineries were coming to Nigeria from 2022 going forward, stating that some modular refineries were going to kick start operation soon.

He said that refineries (either modular or bigger ones) would definitely need people, who have the expertise in carrying fuel across the country, adding that the development would definitely provide reasonable incomes for the people and the industry in particular.

According to him, the pipelines are neither enough nor standard in comparison to what obtains in other countries in Europe and beyond, noting that larger percentage of the pipelines and other facilities have been vandalised by people, who are in the habits of stealing crude oil and petroleum products in the country.

He argued that the development was leaving no option other than to provide alternative means of moving fuel around the country.

On upstream, Isong said that the sub-sector would offer more services to Nigerians, adding that upstream activities would take a leap under the back door of the implementation of the newly signed Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

He, however, said that only diligent Nigerians would be able to invest and benefit maximally in the energy sector in 2022 and beyond.

Similarly, the Chief Executive Officer, Owei Linkso Group, Charles Ozasua, said the energy industry had limitless opportunities, urging would be investor to carefully draw up his visibility studies before venturing into the business.

He said that the sector was highly technical, stressing that a well drawn visibility studies, would serve as guides, which would, in the long run, reveal loopholes and success areas in the industry.

Renewables

The market share of solar and wind in global electricity grew at a compound average annual growth rate of 15 per cent from 2015 to 2020 and with the exponential growth at this rate, solar and wind would take 45 per cent of electricity generation by 2030 and 100 per cent by 2033, a report by International Energy Association (IEA) has said.

Presently, Nigerians, due to incessant power failure in the country, are showing more interest in solar and other off-grid forms of electricity.

Osazue said that renewable energy holds significant part in the electricity industry globally, adding that investment in renewables is coming up in Nigeria.

He said now that electricity is not doing well as expected, Nigerians would show interest in importing materials such as solar panels, batteries and other materials in 2022.

He urged Nigerians to critically examine gas-power supply chain and come out to supply products they believe are lacking in the industry.

Metering

Despite the implementation of the mass metering scheme by the Federal Government and the Meter Asset Providers (MAPs), scarcity of meters persists due to shortage of the products and skills to install them.

New Telegraph learnt that the skillful ones are scarce in the meter sub-sector and those who have the required knowledge on meter installation are bound to get jobs and make money in 2022.

