PIA: Stop blame game over 3% provision – NDAPGG

Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

The ex-agitators, under the aegis of the Niger Delta Advocate for Peace and Good Governance (NDAPGG), on Wednesday advised stakeholders from the Niger Delta region, especially the Ijaw Youth Council and Ijaw elders, to think of proper management and implementation of the 3% fund accrued from the Petroleum Industry Act instead of indulging in blame game.

The ex-militant leaders, in a statement issued via electronic mail and signed by the National Coordinator of the group, General Fiawei Pathfinder, and National Secretary, Comrade A K Peters with other ex-agitators, the group urged the people of the Niger Delta region to calm down and focus on strategic development plans for the host communities.

The statement reads in part: “It is not time for us to lay accusing fingers and apportioning blames but rather we all should join hands and come together as stakeholders from the various ethnic nationalities that make up the oil producing communities in the region and to see how we can properly manage the 3% for the host communities.

“In all, the PIA that was just signed into law by President Muhammadu

Buhari is over 90% beneficial to the oil and gas producing communities in the Niger Delta region more than any other zone in the country.

“The PIA also guarantee transparency and accountability with much profitability to the people of the region when the multinational oil companies will be doing their exploitation and exploration activities in the region.”

On the threat of persona non grata issued against the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, the group noted that the threat was misplaced as the duo of Sylva and the Executive Secretary Nigerian Content, Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Simbi Wabote were not National Assembly members that would have influenced the passage of the PIB.

